How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference are set to face off.

On Saturday night, two of the top teams in the East will face off in Chicago. The Bulls will host the Cleveland Cavaliers, with both teams struggling of late.

There are just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, so the Bulls and Cavs both need a win to ensure they get optimal seeding ahead of the playoffs.

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls Today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live Stream: You can stream Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cleveland was riding a three-game winning streak entering Friday but lost to the Miami Heat last night. That streak was much needed, as it was the only three wins in their last ten games.

Overall, the Cavaliers are still having a great season, sitting at sixth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 38-28. They’re set to be a playoff team, but may still be a year or two away from being a true contender.

After an active offseason, the Bulls are one of the best teams in the East. They’ve got a record of 40-26, good for fourth in the conference.

The duo of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine is one of the best in the league. Both All-Stars, they’ve led Chicago to the postseason for the first time since 2017.

The moves the Bulls made over the summer seemed somewhat risky at first. After pushing most of their chips to the middle of the table, these win-now moves have paid off to this point.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 2
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
