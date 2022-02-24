How to Watch Cavaliers at Pistons

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pistons stole the last game against the Cavaliers and look to take the lead in their season series on Thursday night.

With the All-Star Break in the rearview mirror and the hometown Cavaliers (35-23) getting their flowers for a great season, they shift their focus on winning the Central Division with the Pistons (13-45) on deck tonight. 

This season, the teams have traded the first two games, with Detroit winning the most recent game and Cleveland chomping at the bit to get its win back.

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cade Cunningham went for a triple-double, and Saddiq Bey finished with 31 points in Detroit’s upset over Cleveland (115-105) a few weeks ago:

This season has been a great one overall for Cleveland, but there is still a lot more to gain. The Cavaliers featured two All-Stars in Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen and also participated in the Skills Challenge and the Rising Stars game. It was a fun weekend that led to them getting back to work starting today.

Cleveland has the No. 1 defense (102.5 points allowed) in the league and really wears on teams with its length and athleticism.

The Cavaliers contest everything and play great as a unit, which has a lot to do with potential Rookie of the Year Evan Mobley.

Mobley has been a Swiss Army knife, averaging 14.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.4 blocks plus steals this season. He allows Cleveland to play big, small and every style in between with his versatility.

Going head-to-head with No. 1 pick Cunningham should be a lot of fun, despite their different games.

