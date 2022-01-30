How to Watch Cavaliers at Pistons

Not too long ago, the Cavaliers were in the same position as the Pistons. The two sides meet on Sunday.

This is the second game of the season between divisional foes, the Cavaliers (30-19) and the Pistons (11-37). With a win, Cleveland could be at the top of the conference while Detroit is 5.5 games out of competing for second to last place in the Central Division. In their first game back in November, Cleveland held Detroit to a season-low 78 points and dominated from start to finish in a 20-point win.

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Cleveland is coming off a huge, dominant win over the defending champions behind their bench (57 points) and a crushing second and third quarter play (69-42):

In their win over Milwaukee, six players scored in double figures led by Kevin Love’s 25 points and nine rebounds and Cedi Osman’s 23 points on 6-for-14 shooting from three off the bench for Cleveland.

The bench really turned the game around after falling behind 26-35 after the first quarter.

Osman controlled the second quarter with 15 points (4-of-6 from three) with Love chipping in six points, nearly outscoring Milwaukee (21-22).

On the other side for Detroit, they have lost four in a row and have gone 2-7 since a stretch where they started to pull it together winning four of six games.

Detroit will likely be without leading scorer Jerami Grant and big man Kelly Olynk, leaving the keys to the car to rookie Cade Cunningham.

Since starting the season in a slump, shooting 31-23-93 splits and averaging 11.7 points and 3.0 assists per game, he has shined. In the last 32 games, Cunningham is averaging 16.9 points, 5.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game on 42-35-83 splits. He has looked like a future star at times and a rookie learning ropes at the others.

