How to Watch Cavaliers at Pistons

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Not too long ago, the Cavaliers were in the same position as the Pistons. The two sides meet on Sunday.

This is the second game of the season between divisional foes, the Cavaliers (30-19) and the Pistons (11-37). With a win, Cleveland could be at the top of the conference while Detroit is 5.5 games out of competing for second to last place in the Central Division. In their first game back in November, Cleveland held Detroit to a season-low 78 points and dominated from start to finish in a 20-point win.

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cleveland is coming off a huge, dominant win over the defending champions behind their bench (57 points) and a crushing second and third quarter play (69-42):

In their win over Milwaukee, six players scored in double figures led by Kevin Love’s 25 points and nine rebounds and Cedi Osman’s 23 points on 6-for-14 shooting from three off the bench for Cleveland.

The bench really turned the game around after falling behind 26-35 after the first quarter.

Osman controlled the second quarter with 15 points (4-of-6 from three) with Love chipping in six points, nearly outscoring Milwaukee (21-22).

On the other side for Detroit, they have lost four in a row and have gone 2-7 since a stretch where they started to pull it together winning four of six games.

Detroit will likely be without leading scorer Jerami Grant and big man Kelly Olynk, leaving the keys to the car to rookie Cade Cunningham.

Since starting the season in a slump, shooting 31-23-93 splits and averaging 11.7 points and 3.0 assists per game, he has shined. In the last 32 games, Cunningham is averaging 16.9 points, 5.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game on 42-35-83 splits. He has looked like a future star at times and a rookie learning ropes at the others.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
30
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 7
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

darius-garland
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at Pistons

just now
imago0028757279h
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch Mexico vs. Costa Rica

just now
UCLA Gymnastics
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Arizona at UCLA in Women's College Gymnastics

1 hour ago
DEPAUL
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch DePaul at Seton Hall in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Jan 19, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32), forward Justin Lewis (10) and guard Kam Jones (1) celebrates win against the Villanova Wildcats at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Marquette vs. Providence

1 hour ago
Texas A&M Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Texas A&M at Mississippi State in Women's College Basketball

2 hours ago
South Florida Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch South Florida at Houston in Women's College Basketball

2 hours ago
stanford
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona at Stanford in Women's College Basketball

2 hours ago
Jan 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) dribbles as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Bulls

2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy