How to Watch Cavaliers at Warriors

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Klay Thompson is back on Sunday as the Warriors take on the Cavaliers in a must-see game.

It has been 941 days since Klay Thompson put on a Warriors (29-9) uniform and played in a competitive NBA game. The last visage of him on an NBA court was when he scored 30 points in a deciding NBA Finals game, nearly helping the Warriors win, partially on an injured (torn) ACL. Now, he gets back on the court against a frisky Cavaliers (22-17) team that is focused on spoiling the big return.

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

In honor of Klay Thompson’s return, just a reminder of what he is capable of while only dribbling the ball 11 times:

Today’s game is about the return of Klay, but also about the Warriors trying to avoid a third loss in a row for the first time this season and to get back into a tie for first place in the Western Conference.

The Warriors dropped a tough game to the Mavericks, then gave their stars the day off against the Pelicans in preparation for today.

It has not been the defense letting them down, they lost both of those games giving up exactly 200 points, but they could not get their offense off the ground.

Adding in the gravity of Klay’s shooting should help the offensive glut they have fallen into as of late.

On the other side, the Cavaliers are the No. 2 overall scoring defense (the Warriors are still No. 1), which has been great all season despite the injuries.

This will be a battle of the defenses, with the Cavaliers being one of the best teams in the league at defending the rim, but also only allowing teams to shoot 33.4% shooting from the three-point line.

