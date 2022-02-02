How to Watch Cavaliers at Rockets

The Cavaliers look to sweep the Rockets with a win on the road Wednesday.

The Cavaliers (31-20) have won four of their last five and have gone 9-2 in their last 11 games overall. They hit the road to take on the Rockets (14-36), who have lost four games in a row.

Houston has seen its defense hit a low point during this stretch, as it has ventured to the bottom of the NBA on the defensive end as a team this season.

This season, Houston has only held teams to under 100 points in four games. The Rockets have played 50 games this season. In fact, they have only given up under 100 points in 13 total games this season, counting the four games under 100 points, making for one of the worst defenses in some time.

A large part of the reason Houston is not performing well on the defensive end is giving up great shots to other teams.

The Rockets are giving up 47-35-78 splits which is good for No. 29, No. 17 and No. 22 in the NBA this season. They are the worst team in the NBA defending the two at 56.6% on the season, which leads to their 116.9 points allowed, which is the worst in the league.

On the other side, Cleveland is not the best offensive team in the NBA at No. 23 in the NBA, but the Cavaliers lock teams down on the defensive end (No. 1 in the NBA).

Their offense is situational and can crush a team like Houston with Darius Garland’s play-making and their efficiency shooting 46-35-75 splits, good for No. 7, No. 16 and No. 22 in the NBA.

