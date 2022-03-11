How to Watch Cavaliers at Heat

On Friday night in NBA action, two Eastern Conference contenders will collide when the Cavaliers take on the Heat in Miami.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward on Friday night with quite a few great games for fans to watch. One of them will feature the Cavaliers traveling to Miami to face off against the Heat. Both teams are legitimate Eastern Conference contenders and this will be a game that fans won't want to miss.

How to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Prior to tonight's game, the Cavaliers hold a 38-27 record and are loaded with talent. They may not be viewed as an NBA Finals contender just yet, but they'll be a tough team to face in a seven-game series. Cleveland is fresh off of a tough 127-124 overtime win over the Pacers in their last game.

On the other side of the court, the Heat are currently the No. 1 seed in the East and are a legitimate NBA Finals contender themselves. Miami has star power galore and an extremely talented supporting cast around their stars. In their last game, the Heat ended up losing to the Suns by a final score of 111-90.

This should be a very entertaining game between two very talented teams. With both of them being Eastern Conference contenders, fans should make sure to tune in. Make sure to watch this one to see who comes out with the big win.

