How to Watch Cavaliers at Heat

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday night in NBA action, two Eastern Conference contenders will collide when the Cavaliers take on the Heat in Miami.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward on Friday night with quite a few great games for fans to watch. One of them will feature the Cavaliers traveling to Miami to face off against the Heat. Both teams are legitimate Eastern Conference contenders and this will be a game that fans won't want to miss.

How to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Live stream the Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Cavaliers hold a 38-27 record and are loaded with talent. They may not be viewed as an NBA Finals contender just yet, but they'll be a tough team to face in a seven-game series. Cleveland is fresh off of a tough 127-124 overtime win over the Pacers in their last game.

On the other side of the court, the Heat are currently the No. 1 seed in the East and are a legitimate NBA Finals contender themselves. Miami has star power galore and an extremely talented supporting cast around their stars. In their last game, the Heat ended up losing to the Suns by a final score of 111-90.

This should be a very entertaining game between two very talented teams. With both of them being Eastern Conference contenders, fans should make sure to tune in. Make sure to watch this one to see who comes out with the big win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 5
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 8, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Florida won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg (8) clears the puck as Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) looks to go after the puck during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) walks off the court after the Rockets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Rockets

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) defends a shot by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at Heat

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
USATSI_17856131
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Grizzlies

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
USATSI_17863172
NBA

How to Watch Hornets at Pelicans

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks for a way around Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Jaylen Nowell (4) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks for a way around Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Jaylen Nowell (4) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_17709985
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch C-USA Tournament: Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech in Women's Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy