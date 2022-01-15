How to Watch Cavaliers at Thunder

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This is the first game of the season between the Cavaliers and the Thunder, who will face off on Saturday.

The Cavaliers (25-18) are back on track after a small dip, which was mainly due to injuries, where they lost six of nine games. Cleveland is now on a three-game winning streak, with the Thunder (14-27) next on deck. The Thunder are in second-to-last place in the Western Conference but just snapped their five-game losing streak in a rout of the Nets a few days ago.

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Oklahoma City Thunder today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Oklahoma City Thunder online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Darius Garland is coming off of his first career triple-double (11 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds) followed by a 32-point explosion, both in wins:

The Garland breakout year keeps growing and his resume might be worth the Most Improved Player award if this holds up.

Garland is putting up career numbers virtually across the board, with 19.5 points, 7.5 assists, rebounds and in efficiency with 46-37-91, up from 45-39-85 last year. He is coming off of his first triple-double of the season and a season-high 32 points in back-to-back games.

This might be a year to remember for Garland with potentially an All-Star selection, a playoff run and a Most Improved Player award.

On the other side, the Thunder are growing through the same pains that Cleveland went through over years past.

Shai Gilgerous-Alexander is having another great season after fully breaking out last year as a potential All-Star. Now he has Josh Giddey and Lu Dort around him, but still trying to find that missing piece to push them over the edge.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 6
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 6, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) skates up ice with the puck asSan Jose Sharks defenseman Radim Simek (51) defends during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 29, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) celebrate after the Blues defeated the Edmonton Oilers at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) celebrates with center Claude Giroux (28) after a goal against the Los Angeles Kings in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 13, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider (45) celebrates with left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and defenseman Braden Schneider (45) after scoring a goal during the third period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 2, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck defended by Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) skates ahead of Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during an overtime period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
USATSI_16076764
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Heat

1 minute ago
USATSI_17481113
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at Thunder

1 minute ago
Dec 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy