How to Watch Cavaliers at Thunder

This is the first game of the season between the Cavaliers and the Thunder, who will face off on Saturday.

The Cavaliers (25-18) are back on track after a small dip, which was mainly due to injuries, where they lost six of nine games. Cleveland is now on a three-game winning streak, with the Thunder (14-27) next on deck. The Thunder are in second-to-last place in the Western Conference but just snapped their five-game losing streak in a rout of the Nets a few days ago.

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Oklahoma City Thunder today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Darius Garland is coming off of his first career triple-double (11 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds) followed by a 32-point explosion, both in wins:

The Garland breakout year keeps growing and his resume might be worth the Most Improved Player award if this holds up.

Garland is putting up career numbers virtually across the board, with 19.5 points, 7.5 assists, rebounds and in efficiency with 46-37-91, up from 45-39-85 last year. He is coming off of his first triple-double of the season and a season-high 32 points in back-to-back games.

This might be a year to remember for Garland with potentially an All-Star selection, a playoff run and a Most Improved Player award.

On the other side, the Thunder are growing through the same pains that Cleveland went through over years past.

Shai Gilgerous-Alexander is having another great season after fully breaking out last year as a potential All-Star. Now he has Josh Giddey and Lu Dort around him, but still trying to find that missing piece to push them over the edge.

