How to Watch Cavaliers at 76ers

Can the Philadelphia 76ers win another game without James Harden who isn't expected to make his debut until next week?

Undoubtedly the biggest trade made at the NBA Trade Deadline this season was the James Harden for Ben Simmons trade between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. Of course more players were involved but that will be the highlight we take away looking back at this trade.

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Getting Harden doesn't come without caveats, mainly forcing his way off two teams in two years, but he gives Joel Embiid his greatest shooting threat as the superstar center enters the prime of his career. Vegas still puts the Nets as the biggest threat to win it all but the 76ers definitely got better from this trade. They won't see the benefits of the trade though as Harden won't make his debut for Philadelphia at least until Tuesday. He has missed the last week with hamstring tightness and will need to be evaluated by Sixers' team doctors.

Philly had no problem putting away Oklahoma City last night without Harden as Embiid led the way with 25 points and 19 rebounds. They'll face a much tougher opponent tonight though as the Cleveland Cavaliers have won three straight and four of their last five. The Cavs picked up Caris LeVert from the Pacers and they beat Indiana last night in a thrilling comeback being down 20 points. Cleveland is only a game out of first in the East. This is going to be a showdown even without Harden in the lineup. Don't miss it.

Regional restrictions may apply.