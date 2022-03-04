Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cleveland Cavaliers look to break out of a slump against the red-hot Philadelphia 76ers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers are going in opposite directions lately but only 2.5 games separate them in the Eastern Conference standings. With Chicago losing to Atlanta last night, Philadelphia moved into the second seed. The trade for James Harden has been going off without a hitch so far. Philly has won four-straight games including the last three which Harden has started. 

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

Game Date: Mar. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live stream the Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sixers are coming off back-to-back wins against New York with eerily similar final scores. The first game was at MSG in a 125-109 win and the second was at the Wells Fargo Center resulting in a 123-108 win for Philadelphia. That last game was Harden's Philadelphia home debut and he didn't disappoint scoring 26 points. Joel Embiid scored 27 and when this duo heats up it's pretty tough to slow down this offense. 

Cleveland faces that tall task heading on the road tonight and especially as they've lost four of their last five. They are still 10 games above .500 though and are looking to make a statement win tonight and bounce back from two straight losses. In their last game they came up short against Charlotte but there was some good news that Darius Garland returned from a back injury and scored 33 points. They'll need every bit of that tonight to break out of this slump and upset the Sixers. 

