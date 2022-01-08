How to Watch Cavaliers at Trail Blazers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cavaliers and Trail Blazers for the second time this season as the Cavs won the first matchup back in early November.

Both the Cavaliers and Trail Blazers are trying to get out of rough stretches as both teams have lost four of their last five games. That includes the last game these two played. Cleveland's loss was more heartbreaking as Ja Morant turned it on and scored six points in the final 30 seconds to put the Grizzlies ahead for good, 110-106. The Cavaliers are still in a good position to make the playoffs but they need to find some kind of spark as they embark on a long six-game road trip. 

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Portland Trail Blazers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Live stream the Cleveland Cavaliers at Portland Trail Blazers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

As for Portland, they won't have Damian Lillard in the lineup for this one so that will automatically hurt its chances of winning at home. He's been in and out of the lineup dealing with an ongoing abdominal strain. The Blazers are coming off a loss as well at the hands of the Heat at home after they beat the Hawks the game before. 

The Heat were without Jimmy Butler, and Kyle Lowry was ejected in the first half, and yet, they still came out on top. The Cavs are arguably better than the Heat so Portland will have to bring their best even at home to turn their fortunes around. 

