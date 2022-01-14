How to Watch Cavaliers at Spurs

The Cavaliers will travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs.

The 2021-22 NBA season continues forward on Friday night, and fans will have their pick of quite a few good games to watch. Even with COVID-19 cases surging, the league has shown no signs of slowing down. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Cavaliers hitting the road to take on the Spurs in San Antonio.

How to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Coming into tonight's game, the Cavaliers have compiled a 24-18 record. So far this year, they have looked like a legitimate playoff team; although they aren't quite ready to be NBA Finals contenders. Last time out, Cleveland defeated the Jazz in dominant fashion by a final score of 111-91.

On the other side of the court, the Spurs have started off the year with a 15-26 record. It hasn't been the start they were wanting, but they are still young and rebuilding. San Antonio took a tough loss at home in its last game by a final score of 128-124 against the Rockets.

While the Cavaliers are favored to win this game, the Spurs will not go down without a fight. This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win.

