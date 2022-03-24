How to Watch Cavaliers at Raptors

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cavaliers and Raptors both look to rebound from their last matchups when they meet on Thursday night.

Don't let that LeBron James poster dunk on Kevin Love fool you: The Cavaliers are thriving without James for the first time in more than two decades. The Cavs are sitting just one game above the Raptors for the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings, though, and with these two teams so evenly matched, Thursday night's matchup should be exciting.

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors Today:

Game Date: Mar. 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Live stream Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Raptors have lost three home games in a row. Those games including to the Lakers in overtime, to the Pistons and to the Magic. The Cavaliers are much better than all of those teams, so Toronto has to find a new gear. The Raptors are also coming off a loss in their last game on the road against the Bulls. 

The Bulls won handily 113-99 with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine proving that when healthy, they are one of the best duos in the league as they both scored 26. Pascal Siakam scored 22 points but the Raptors are going to need more contributors if they're going to pull off the victory tonight. 

The Cavaliers lost their last game against Los Angeles in James' return to Cleveland. It wasn't all that close either as the Lakers won 131-120. Darius Garland scored 29 points, though, continuing to show what a great draft pick he was by the Cavaliers. He earned his first All-Star nod this year and is the core of this young Cleveland nucleus. 

Who will come out on top in Toronto tonight? 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
24
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 1
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 17, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and forward Dylan Larkin (71) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Detroit won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at New York Islanders

By Evan Massey35 seconds ago
USATSI_17945029
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at Raptors

By Ben Macaluso35 seconds ago
Mar 19, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket between Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 seconds ago
Mar 19, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket between Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 seconds ago
imago1007973168h
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

How to Watch Brazil vs. Chile in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

By Rafael Urbina10 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Memphis Tigers guard Tyler Harris (14) shoots the ball while Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) defends during the second half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Gonzaga vs. Arkansas: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Memphis Tigers guard Tyler Harris (14) shoots the ball while Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) defends during the second half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arkansas vs. Gonzaga: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with center Steven Stamkos (91) and left wing Alex Killorn (17) after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Stamkos assisted on the goal. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins

By Evan Massey30 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov (37) skates with the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes

By Evan Massey30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy