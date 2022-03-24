How to Watch Cavaliers at Raptors

The Cavaliers and Raptors both look to rebound from their last matchups when they meet on Thursday night.

Don't let that LeBron James poster dunk on Kevin Love fool you: The Cavaliers are thriving without James for the first time in more than two decades. The Cavs are sitting just one game above the Raptors for the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings, though, and with these two teams so evenly matched, Thursday night's matchup should be exciting.

The Raptors have lost three home games in a row. Those games including to the Lakers in overtime, to the Pistons and to the Magic. The Cavaliers are much better than all of those teams, so Toronto has to find a new gear. The Raptors are also coming off a loss in their last game on the road against the Bulls.

The Bulls won handily 113-99 with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine proving that when healthy, they are one of the best duos in the league as they both scored 26. Pascal Siakam scored 22 points but the Raptors are going to need more contributors if they're going to pull off the victory tonight.

The Cavaliers lost their last game against Los Angeles in James' return to Cleveland. It wasn't all that close either as the Lakers won 131-120. Darius Garland scored 29 points, though, continuing to show what a great draft pick he was by the Cavaliers. He earned his first All-Star nod this year and is the core of this young Cleveland nucleus.

Who will come out on top in Toronto tonight?

