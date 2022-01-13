How to Watch Cavaliers at Jazz

The Cavaliers look to win their second straight game Wednesday night when they travel to Utah to take on the Jazz.

The Cavaliers hit the road Wednesday looking to pull off a big win in Utah. Cleveland has been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this year, as it is 23-18 overall and currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Utah Jazz Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Live Stream Cleveland Cavaliers at Utah Jazz on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cavaliers have stumbled a bit lately, going just 4-6 over their last 10, but they still find themselves firmly in the playoff picture in the East.

Wednesday, they play the fourth of a six-game road trip that they are currently 2-1 on.

The Jazz will look to send Cleveland away with a loss as they try and snap a three-game losing streak.

Utah is back home after a rough road trip in which it lost to the Raptors, Pacers and Pistons. The loss to Detroit was a rough one and has the Jazz trying to figure out what went wrong.

They hope they can correct those problems Wednesday against a Cavaliers team playing with a lot of confidence right now.

Regional restrictions may apply.