How to Watch Cavaliers at Jazz

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cavaliers hit the road Wednesday looking to pull off a big win in Utah. Cleveland has been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this year, as it is 23-18 overall and currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Utah Jazz Today:
Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022
Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7
The Cavaliers have stumbled a bit lately, going just 4-6 over their last 10, but they still find themselves firmly in the playoff picture in the East.
Wednesday, they play the fourth of a six-game road trip that they are currently 2-1 on.
The Jazz will look to send Cleveland away with a loss as they try and snap a three-game losing streak.
Utah is back home after a rough road trip in which it lost to the Raptors, Pacers and Pistons. The loss to Detroit was a rough one and has the Jazz trying to figure out what went wrong.
They hope they can correct those problems Wednesday against a Cavaliers team playing with a lot of confidence right now.
