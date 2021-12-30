How to Watch Cavaliers at Wizards

Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    This season, the Cavaliers and Wizards have split their two games, with this one serving as a tie-breaker.
    The Cavaliers (20-14) gave up a win the other day to the Pelicans, squandering a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter. They travel to play the Wizards (17-17), who are coming off back-to-back losses and have lost 10 of their last 14 games overall. This is the third game of the season between the Cavaliers and the Wizards, with each team getting a win on the road.

    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards today:

    Game Date: Dec. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

    Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Cavaliers took care of business in their last game against the Wizards (116-101) behind the Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen duo:

    In their most recent game, the Cavaliers won 116-101 but entered the fourth quarter with an even bigger lead of 99-72. They were rolling behind Garland (32 points and 10 assists) and Allen (28 points and 13 rebounds).

    The starters were able to take most of the fourth quarter off after three quarters of great play.

    The Cavaliers out-rebounded the Wizards 54-33 and had 30 assists on 42 made field goals, playing one of the most complete games of the season on both sides of the ball.

    On the other side for the Wizards, they were not able to get any rhythm and played a lot of isolation basketball.

    The starters combined for 39 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists overall. The Cavaliers' defense really came to play, locking down Bradley Beal (14 points on 6-of-17 shooting) and the Wizards' offense.

    In the early season win for the Wizards, they were clicking on defense, holding the Cavaliers to 94 points (on 9-for-31 shooting from three) and 14 turnovers. That was when the Wizards were rolling and at the top of the Eastern Conference, but since then they have really struggled on defense and to string together consistent wins.

