How to Watch Cavaliers at Hawks

Two teams projected to take part in the play-in tournament before the playoffs square off as the Cavaliers take on the Hawks on Thursday.

The Cavaliers, the road team tonight, are 42-33 this season. With under 10 games remaining in the season, they have secured their first winning season since before LeBron James joined the team.

The No. 3 team in the Central ranks No. 9 in the league in field goal percentage and No. 14 in total rebounds, averaging 44.4 per game.

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Cleveland is on the back end of a back-to-back after playing Luka Doncic and the Mavericks last night at home, so fatigue might play an issue in this matchup.

Cleveland sits as the first team to play a play-in tournament to get into the playoffs while Atlanta is the last team that competes in the play-in tournament.

The Hawks are 38-37, No. 10 in the East. Luckily for them, the gap is pretty wide between them and the next team, the Knicks, at 34-42.

Atlanta ranks No. 6 in field goal percentage, No. 2 in three-point percentage and No. 6 in points scored with 113.0 points per game.

All-Star Trae Young leads the team with 28.0 points and 9.6 assists per game.

