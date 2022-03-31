Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two teams projected to take part in the play-in tournament before the playoffs square off as the Cavaliers take on the Hawks on Thursday.

The Cavaliers, the road team tonight, are 42-33 this season. With under 10 games remaining in the season, they have secured their first winning season since before LeBron James joined the team.

The No. 3 team in the Central ranks No. 9 in the league in field goal percentage and No. 14 in total rebounds, averaging 44.4 per game.

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Live stream Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cleveland is on the back end of a back-to-back after playing Luka Doncic and the Mavericks last night at home, so fatigue might play an issue in this matchup.

Cleveland sits as the first team to play a play-in tournament to get into the playoffs while Atlanta is the last team that competes in the play-in tournament.

The Hawks are 38-37, No. 10 in the East. Luckily for them, the gap is pretty wide between them and the next team, the Knicks, at 34-42.

Atlanta ranks No. 6 in field goal percentage, No. 2 in three-point percentage and No. 6 in points scored with 113.0 points per game.

All-Star Trae Young leads the team with 28.0 points and 9.6 assists per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
31
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 3
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17993317
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at Hawks

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) slam dunks the ball on Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Lindy Waters III (right) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (left) meet following the game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_16201760
Lacrosse

How to Watch Buffalo Bandits at Philadelphia Wings

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
USATSI_16645440
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Hawaii vs. UCLA in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_17987735
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Bruins

By Matthew Beighle32 minutes ago
USATSI_17988090
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks at Panthers

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates in on Buffalo Sabres goaltender Dustin Tokarski (31) during the third period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) hugs Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in front of Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) after their game at Barclays Center. The Nets defeated the Pistons 130-123. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy