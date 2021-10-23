Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (1-0) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (0-2) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Saturday, October 23, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Hawks
- Last year, the 113.7 points per game the Hawks scored were just 1.3 more points than the Cavaliers allowed (112.4).
- When Atlanta put up more than 112.4 points last season, it went 30-10.
- Cleveland had an 18-18 record last season when giving up fewer than 113.7 points.
- The Cavaliers scored an average of 103.8 points per game last year, 7.6 fewer points than the 111.4 the Hawks gave up.
- When it scored more than 111.4 points last season, Cleveland went 14-3.
- Atlanta went 19-3 last season when it gave up fewer than 103.8 points.
- The Hawks shot 46.8% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Cavaliers allowed to opponents.
- Atlanta had a 21-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 48.4% from the field.
- The Cavaliers shot 45.0% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 46.3% the Hawks' opponents shot last season.
- Cleveland put together a 15-13 straight up record in games it shot higher than 46.3% from the field.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young scored 25.3 points and distributed 9.4 assists per game last season.
- Clint Capela averaged 14.3 boards per game in addition to his 15.2 PPG average.
- Young knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
- Delon Wright and Capela were defensive standouts last season, with Wright averaging 1.6 steals per game and Capela collecting 2.0 blocks per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Collin Sexton averaged 24.3 points per contest to go with 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game last season.
- Jarrett Allen pulled down 10.0 rebounds per game, while Ricky Rubio averaged 6.4 assists per contest.
- Darius Garland hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Rubio and Allen were defensive standouts last season, with Rubio averaging 1.4 steals per game and Allen collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/21/2021
Mavericks
W 113-87
Home
10/23/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
10/25/2021
Pistons
-
Home
10/27/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
10/28/2021
Wizards
-
Away
10/30/2021
76ers
-
Away
11/1/2021
Wizards
-
Home
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Grizzlies
L 132-121
Away
10/22/2021
Hornets
L 123-112
Home
10/23/2021
Hawks
-
Home
10/25/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
10/27/2021
Clippers
-
Away
10/29/2021
Lakers
-
Away
10/30/2021
Suns
-
Away
11/1/2021
Hornets
-
Away
How To Watch
October
23
2021
Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)