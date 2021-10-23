Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

    • October 23, 2021
    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 10, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Alize Johnson (22) drives between Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) and center Evan Mobley (4) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks (1-0) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (0-2) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Hawks

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 23, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Hawks

    • Last year, the 113.7 points per game the Hawks scored were just 1.3 more points than the Cavaliers allowed (112.4).
    • When Atlanta put up more than 112.4 points last season, it went 30-10.
    • Cleveland had an 18-18 record last season when giving up fewer than 113.7 points.
    • The Cavaliers scored an average of 103.8 points per game last year, 7.6 fewer points than the 111.4 the Hawks gave up.
    • When it scored more than 111.4 points last season, Cleveland went 14-3.
    • Atlanta went 19-3 last season when it gave up fewer than 103.8 points.
    • The Hawks shot 46.8% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Cavaliers allowed to opponents.
    • Atlanta had a 21-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 48.4% from the field.
    • The Cavaliers shot 45.0% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 46.3% the Hawks' opponents shot last season.
    • Cleveland put together a 15-13 straight up record in games it shot higher than 46.3% from the field.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Trae Young scored 25.3 points and distributed 9.4 assists per game last season.
    • Clint Capela averaged 14.3 boards per game in addition to his 15.2 PPG average.
    • Young knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
    • Delon Wright and Capela were defensive standouts last season, with Wright averaging 1.6 steals per game and Capela collecting 2.0 blocks per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Collin Sexton averaged 24.3 points per contest to go with 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game last season.
    • Jarrett Allen pulled down 10.0 rebounds per game, while Ricky Rubio averaged 6.4 assists per contest.
    • Darius Garland hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Rubio and Allen were defensive standouts last season, with Rubio averaging 1.4 steals per game and Allen collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

    Hawks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/21/2021

    Mavericks

    W 113-87

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 132-121

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Hornets

    L 123-112

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

