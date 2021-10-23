Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

Oct 10, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Alize Johnson (22) drives between Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) and center Evan Mobley (4) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (1-0) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (0-2) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Hawks

Game Day: Saturday, October 23, 2021

Saturday, October 23, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Hawks

Last year, the 113.7 points per game the Hawks scored were just 1.3 more points than the Cavaliers allowed (112.4).

When Atlanta put up more than 112.4 points last season, it went 30-10.

Cleveland had an 18-18 record last season when giving up fewer than 113.7 points.

The Cavaliers scored an average of 103.8 points per game last year, 7.6 fewer points than the 111.4 the Hawks gave up.

When it scored more than 111.4 points last season, Cleveland went 14-3.

Atlanta went 19-3 last season when it gave up fewer than 103.8 points.

The Hawks shot 46.8% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Cavaliers allowed to opponents.

Atlanta had a 21-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 48.4% from the field.

The Cavaliers shot 45.0% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 46.3% the Hawks' opponents shot last season.

Cleveland put together a 15-13 straight up record in games it shot higher than 46.3% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young scored 25.3 points and distributed 9.4 assists per game last season.

Clint Capela averaged 14.3 boards per game in addition to his 15.2 PPG average.

Young knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.

Delon Wright and Capela were defensive standouts last season, with Wright averaging 1.6 steals per game and Capela collecting 2.0 blocks per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Collin Sexton averaged 24.3 points per contest to go with 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game last season.

Jarrett Allen pulled down 10.0 rebounds per game, while Ricky Rubio averaged 6.4 assists per contest.

Darius Garland hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Rubio and Allen were defensive standouts last season, with Rubio averaging 1.4 steals per game and Allen collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/21/2021 Mavericks W 113-87 Home 10/23/2021 Cavaliers - Away 10/25/2021 Pistons - Home 10/27/2021 Pelicans - Away 10/28/2021 Wizards - Away 10/30/2021 76ers - Away 11/1/2021 Wizards - Home

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule