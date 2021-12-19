Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-12) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (14-15) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at State Farm Arena. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Hawks

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Hawks

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -2.5 219.5 points

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Cavaliers

The Hawks put up 10.4 more points per game (111.5) than the Cavaliers give up (101.1).

Atlanta has a 14-8 record when scoring more than 101.1 points.

Cleveland is 19-6 when allowing fewer than 111.5 points.

The Cavaliers put up only 3.0 fewer points per game (107.0) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (110.0).

When it scores more than 110.0 points, Cleveland is 10-4.

Atlanta's record is 10-4 when it gives up fewer than 107.0 points.

The Hawks are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 15th.

The Hawks' 10.4 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.6 more rebounds than the Cavaliers average per game (9.8).

The Cavaliers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 11th.

Hawks Players to Watch

The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who scores 27.3 points per game along with 9.3 assists.

Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, grabbing 12.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 11.5 points a contest.

Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

Young is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch