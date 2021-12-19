Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-12) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (14-15) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at State Farm Arena. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Hawks

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: State Farm Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Hawks

    Key Stats for Hawks vs. Cavaliers

    • The Hawks put up 10.4 more points per game (111.5) than the Cavaliers give up (101.1).
    • Atlanta has a 14-8 record when scoring more than 101.1 points.
    • Cleveland is 19-6 when allowing fewer than 111.5 points.
    • The Cavaliers put up only 3.0 fewer points per game (107.0) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (110.0).
    • When it scores more than 110.0 points, Cleveland is 10-4.
    • Atlanta's record is 10-4 when it gives up fewer than 107.0 points.
    • The Hawks are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 15th.
    • The Hawks' 10.4 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.6 more rebounds than the Cavaliers average per game (9.8).
    • The Cavaliers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 11th.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who scores 27.3 points per game along with 9.3 assists.
    • Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, grabbing 12.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 11.5 points a contest.
    • Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
    • Young is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Darius Garland racks up 19.1 points and adds 7.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cavaliers' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Jarrett Allen grabs 10.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.8 points per game and adds 2.0 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
    • Garland is consistent from three-point range and leads the Cavaliers with 2.6 made threes per game.
    • Garland (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

