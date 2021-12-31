Dec 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) grabs a rebound in front of Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (20-14) will try to extend a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the Atlanta Hawks (15-19) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Hawks

Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021

Friday, December 31, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Hawks

The 107.8 points per game the Cavaliers put up are the same as the Hawks give up.

Cleveland is 11-4 when scoring more than 110.3 points.

When Atlanta allows fewer than 107.8 points, it is 11-6.

The Hawks score 8.7 more points per game (110.3) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (101.6).

Atlanta has put together a 14-10 record in games it scores more than 101.6 points.

Cleveland has a 20-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.3 points.

The Cavaliers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Cleveland has a 12-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Hawks have shot at a 46% rate from the field this season, two percentage points greater than the 44% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

Atlanta has put together a 14-7 straight up record in games it shoots over 44% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.5 points and distributing 7.3 assists.

Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 10.8 boards per game in addition to his 16.8 PPG average.

Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Garland and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Garland leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young averages 27.3 points and tacks on 9.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards for those statistics.

Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 12.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 11.4 points and tacks on 1.5 assists per game.

Young is reliable from deep and leads the Hawks with 2.6 made threes per game.

Atlanta's leader in steals is Young (one per game), and its leader in blocks is Capela (1.5 per game).

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Bucks W 119-90 Away 12/22/2021 Celtics L 111-101 Away 12/26/2021 Raptors W 144-99 Home 12/28/2021 Pelicans L 108-104 Away 12/30/2021 Wizards L 110-93 Away 12/31/2021 Hawks - Home 1/2/2022 Pacers - Home 1/4/2022 Grizzlies - Home 1/7/2022 Trail Blazers - Away 1/9/2022 Warriors - Away 1/10/2022 Kings - Away

Hawks Upcoming Schedule