Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) grabs a rebound in front of Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) grabs a rebound in front of Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Cavaliers (20-14) will try to extend a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the Atlanta Hawks (15-19) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Hawks

    • Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Hawks

    • The 107.8 points per game the Cavaliers put up are the same as the Hawks give up.
    • Cleveland is 11-4 when scoring more than 110.3 points.
    • When Atlanta allows fewer than 107.8 points, it is 11-6.
    • The Hawks score 8.7 more points per game (110.3) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (101.6).
    • Atlanta has put together a 14-10 record in games it scores more than 101.6 points.
    • Cleveland has a 20-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.3 points.
    • The Cavaliers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Hawks allow to opponents.
    • Cleveland has a 12-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
    • The Hawks have shot at a 46% rate from the field this season, two percentage points greater than the 44% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.
    • Atlanta has put together a 14-7 straight up record in games it shoots over 44% from the field.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.5 points and distributing 7.3 assists.
    • Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 10.8 boards per game in addition to his 16.8 PPG average.
    • Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
    • Garland and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Garland leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Trae Young averages 27.3 points and tacks on 9.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 12.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 11.4 points and tacks on 1.5 assists per game.
    • Young is reliable from deep and leads the Hawks with 2.6 made threes per game.
    • Atlanta's leader in steals is Young (one per game), and its leader in blocks is Capela (1.5 per game).

    Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/18/2021

    Bucks

    W 119-90

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Celtics

    L 111-101

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Raptors

    W 144-99

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Pelicans

    L 108-104

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Wizards

    L 110-93

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    1/10/2022

    Kings

    -

    Away

    Hawks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/22/2021

    Magic

    L 104-98

    Home

    12/23/2021

    76ers

    W 98-96

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Knicks

    L 101-87

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Bulls

    L 130-118

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Bulls

    L 131-117

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Kings

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Heat

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    twilight_zone_header_image
    entertainment

    How to Watch The Twilight Zone Marathon

    1 minute ago
    Dec 28, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) dribbles around New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    24 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and Milwaukee Bucks center DeMarcus Cousins (15) reach for the ball in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) dribbles under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals guard Noah Locke (0) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    DePaul vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    41 minutes ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tyrese Hunter (11) shoots in front of Iowa Hawkeyes guard Ahron Ulis (4) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Iowa State vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    46 minutes ago
    Mar 12, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs guard Amorie Archibald (3) shoots over North Texas Mean Green guard Javion Hamlet (3) during the second half at Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    47 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova guard Justin Moore (5) reacts after making a shot against Xavier before a time out in the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Zwarych-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Seton Hall vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    48 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers forward Morris Udeze (24) drives to the basket against the North Texas Mean Green at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wichita State vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    49 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama State Hornets guard DJ Jackson (1) drives to the basket while defended by Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Texas vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    50 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy