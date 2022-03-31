Mar 28, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) slam dunks the ball on Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (42-34) will look to stop a three-game road slide when they take on the Atlanta Hawks (39-37) on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Hawks

Game Day: Thursday, March 31, 2022

Thursday, March 31, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Hawks

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -6 230 points

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Cavaliers

The Hawks score 113.5 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 104.8 the Cavaliers allow.

Atlanta is 37-21 when scoring more than 104.8 points.

Cleveland has a 40-17 record when allowing fewer than 113.5 points.

The Cavaliers put up an average of 107.2 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 112.4 the Hawks allow to opponents.

Cleveland has put together a 19-8 record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.

Atlanta's record is 18-11 when it allows fewer than 107.2 points.

The Hawks are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 14th.

The Hawks grab 10.0 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Cavaliers average (10.3).

The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 17th.

Hawks Players to Watch

The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who puts up 28.1 points per game along with 9.6 assists.

Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 11.8 boards per game in addition to his 10.8 PPG average.

Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Atlanta steals leader is Delon Wright, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch