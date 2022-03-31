How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (42-34) will look to stop a three-game road slide when they take on the Atlanta Hawks (39-37) on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Thursday, March 31, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Hawks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hawks
-6
230 points
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Cavaliers
- The Hawks score 113.5 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 104.8 the Cavaliers allow.
- Atlanta is 37-21 when scoring more than 104.8 points.
- Cleveland has a 40-17 record when allowing fewer than 113.5 points.
- The Cavaliers put up an average of 107.2 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 112.4 the Hawks allow to opponents.
- Cleveland has put together a 19-8 record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.
- Atlanta's record is 18-11 when it allows fewer than 107.2 points.
- The Hawks are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 14th.
- The Hawks grab 10.0 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Cavaliers average (10.3).
- The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 17th.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who puts up 28.1 points per game along with 9.6 assists.
- Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 11.8 boards per game in addition to his 10.8 PPG average.
- Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Atlanta steals leader is Delon Wright, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Darius Garland averages 21.6 points and tacks on 8.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cavaliers' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 10.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 16.1 points and tacks on 1.6 assists per game.
- Garland is the most prolific from deep for the Cavaliers, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.6 per game.
(Sign up now for a free trial.)