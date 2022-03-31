Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 28, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) slam dunks the ball on Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (42-34) will look to stop a three-game road slide when they take on the Atlanta Hawks (39-37) on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Hawks

Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Hawks

Hawks vs Cavaliers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Hawks

-6

230 points

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Cavaliers

  • The Hawks score 113.5 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 104.8 the Cavaliers allow.
  • Atlanta is 37-21 when scoring more than 104.8 points.
  • Cleveland has a 40-17 record when allowing fewer than 113.5 points.
  • The Cavaliers put up an average of 107.2 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 112.4 the Hawks allow to opponents.
  • Cleveland has put together a 19-8 record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.
  • Atlanta's record is 18-11 when it allows fewer than 107.2 points.
  • The Hawks are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 14th.
  • The Hawks grab 10.0 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Cavaliers average (10.3).
  • The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 17th.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who puts up 28.1 points per game along with 9.6 assists.
  • Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 11.8 boards per game in addition to his 10.8 PPG average.
  • Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Atlanta steals leader is Delon Wright, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • Darius Garland averages 21.6 points and tacks on 8.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cavaliers' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 10.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 16.1 points and tacks on 1.6 assists per game.
  • Garland is the most prolific from deep for the Cavaliers, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
  • Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.6 per game.

How To Watch

March
31
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
