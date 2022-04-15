Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) passes the ball in front of Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton (33) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers will be meeting for one of the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference in an NBA Play-In Tournament matchup on Friday at 7:30 PM. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Hawks

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Hawks

  • The Hawks score 8.2 more points per game (113.9) than the Cavaliers give up (105.7).
  • Atlanta is 41-22 when scoring more than 105.7 points.
  • When Cleveland gives up fewer than 113.9 points, it is 41-18.
  • The Cavaliers score an average of 107.8 points per game, only 4.6 fewer points than the 112.4 the Hawks allow.
  • When it scores more than 112.4 points, Cleveland is 21-9.
  • Atlanta is 20-11 when it allows fewer than 107.8 points.
  • This season, the Hawks have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have made.
  • In games Atlanta shoots higher than 45.2% from the field, it is 35-16 overall.
  • The Cavaliers' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hawks have given up to their opponents.
  • Cleveland is 23-13 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who scores 28.4 points per game to go with 9.7 assists.
  • Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 11.9 boards per game while also scoring 11.1 points a contest.
  • The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
  • The Atlanta steals leader is Delon Wright, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • Darius Garland's points (21.7 per game) and assists (8.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cavaliers' leaderboards.
  • Evan Mobley grabs 8.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 15 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Garland hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
  • Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mobley with 1.7 per game.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/5/2022

Raptors

L 118-108

Away

4/6/2022

Wizards

W 118-103

Home

4/8/2022

Heat

L 113-109

Away

4/10/2022

Rockets

W 130-114

Away

4/13/2022

Hornets

W 132-103

Home

4/15/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/3/2022

76ers

L 112-108

Home

4/5/2022

Magic

L 120-115

Away

4/8/2022

Nets

L 118-107

Away

4/10/2022

Bucks

W 133-115

Home

4/12/2022

Nets

L 115-108

Away

4/15/2022

Hawks

-

Home

How To Watch

April
15
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Apr 12, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) passes the ball in front of Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton (33) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022
