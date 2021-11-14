Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 6, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) shorts between Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and center Dwight Powell (7) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston Celtics (6-6) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-5) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Celtics

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA TV
    • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Celtics

    • The Celtics score 7.3 more points per game (109.5) than the Cavaliers give up (102.2).
    • Boston has a 4-5 record when putting up more than 102.2 points.
    • When Cleveland gives up fewer than 109.5 points, it is 7-2.
    • The Cavaliers' 104.5 points per game are only 4.1 fewer points than the 108.6 the Celtics give up to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 108.6 points, Cleveland is 2-2.
    • Boston is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 104.5 points.
    • The Celtics are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.2% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
    • Boston is 3-1 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
    • The Cavaliers are shooting 46.3% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 44.1% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
    • Cleveland has put together a 5-3 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 23.8 per contest to go with 8.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
    • Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 8.9 per game, while Dennis Schroder leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.6 in each contest.
    • The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
    • The Boston steals leader is Marcus Smart, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Al Horford, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • The Cavaliers' Darius Garland averages enough points (16.3 per game) and assists (7.2 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
    • Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 11.2 rebounds per game. He also racks up 14.5 points and adds 1.8 assists per game.
    • Garland is consistent from deep and leads the Cavaliers with 2.6 made threes per game.
    • Cleveland's leader in steals is Ricky Rubio with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.4 per game.

    Celtics Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/3/2021

    Magic

    W 92-79

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Heat

    W 95-78

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Mavericks

    L 107-104

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Raptors

    W 104-88

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Bucks

    W 122-113

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/3/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 107-104

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Raptors

    W 102-101

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Knicks

    W 126-109

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Wizards

    L 97-94

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Pistons

    W 98-78

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

