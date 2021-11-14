Nov 6, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) shorts between Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and center Dwight Powell (7) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (6-6) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-5) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Celtics

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Celtics

The Celtics score 7.3 more points per game (109.5) than the Cavaliers give up (102.2).

Boston has a 4-5 record when putting up more than 102.2 points.

When Cleveland gives up fewer than 109.5 points, it is 7-2.

The Cavaliers' 104.5 points per game are only 4.1 fewer points than the 108.6 the Celtics give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 108.6 points, Cleveland is 2-2.

Boston is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 104.5 points.

The Celtics are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.2% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

Boston is 3-1 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

The Cavaliers are shooting 46.3% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 44.1% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Cleveland has put together a 5-3 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 23.8 per contest to go with 8.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 8.9 per game, while Dennis Schroder leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.6 in each contest.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 2.8 threes per game.

The Boston steals leader is Marcus Smart, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Al Horford, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The Cavaliers' Darius Garland averages enough points (16.3 per game) and assists (7.2 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 11.2 rebounds per game. He also racks up 14.5 points and adds 1.8 assists per game.

Garland is consistent from deep and leads the Cavaliers with 2.6 made threes per game.

Cleveland's leader in steals is Ricky Rubio with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.4 per game.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/3/2021 Magic W 92-79 Away 11/4/2021 Heat W 95-78 Away 11/6/2021 Mavericks L 107-104 Away 11/10/2021 Raptors W 104-88 Home 11/12/2021 Bucks W 122-113 Home 11/13/2021 Cavaliers - Away 11/15/2021 Cavaliers - Away 11/17/2021 Hawks - Away 11/19/2021 Lakers - Home 11/20/2021 Thunder - Home 11/22/2021 Rockets - Home

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule