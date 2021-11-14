Publish date:
How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (6-6) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-5) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Celtics
- The Celtics score 7.3 more points per game (109.5) than the Cavaliers give up (102.2).
- Boston has a 4-5 record when putting up more than 102.2 points.
- When Cleveland gives up fewer than 109.5 points, it is 7-2.
- The Cavaliers' 104.5 points per game are only 4.1 fewer points than the 108.6 the Celtics give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 108.6 points, Cleveland is 2-2.
- Boston is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 104.5 points.
- The Celtics are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.2% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- Boston is 3-1 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are shooting 46.3% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 44.1% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
- Cleveland has put together a 5-3 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 23.8 per contest to go with 8.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
- Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 8.9 per game, while Dennis Schroder leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.6 in each contest.
- The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
- The Boston steals leader is Marcus Smart, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Al Horford, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers' Darius Garland averages enough points (16.3 per game) and assists (7.2 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 11.2 rebounds per game. He also racks up 14.5 points and adds 1.8 assists per game.
- Garland is consistent from deep and leads the Cavaliers with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Cleveland's leader in steals is Ricky Rubio with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.4 per game.
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/3/2021
Magic
W 92-79
Away
11/4/2021
Heat
W 95-78
Away
11/6/2021
Mavericks
L 107-104
Away
11/10/2021
Raptors
W 104-88
Home
11/12/2021
Bucks
W 122-113
Home
11/13/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/15/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/17/2021
Hawks
-
Away
11/19/2021
Lakers
-
Home
11/20/2021
Thunder
-
Home
11/22/2021
Rockets
-
Home
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/3/2021
Trail Blazers
W 107-104
Home
11/5/2021
Raptors
W 102-101
Away
11/7/2021
Knicks
W 126-109
Away
11/10/2021
Wizards
L 97-94
Home
11/12/2021
Pistons
W 98-78
Home
11/13/2021
Celtics
-
Home
11/15/2021
Celtics
-
Home
11/17/2021
Nets
-
Away
11/18/2021
Warriors
-
Home
11/22/2021
Nets
-
Home
11/24/2021
Suns
-
Home
