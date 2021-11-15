Publish date:
How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (6-7) hit the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers (9-5) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Celtics
- The Celtics average 107.9 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 101.3 the Cavaliers give up.
- Boston is 4-5 when scoring more than 101.3 points.
- Cleveland is 7-2 when allowing fewer than 107.9 points.
- The Cavaliers average just 3.7 fewer points per game (103.5) than the Celtics give up (107.2).
- When it scores more than 107.2 points, Cleveland is 2-2.
- Boston has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.5 points.
- The Celtics are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.1% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- In games Boston shoots higher than 44.1% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Cavaliers' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Celtics have given up to their opponents (43.7%).
- Cleveland has compiled a 5-3 straight up record in games it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 23.5 points per game to go with 8.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
- Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.5 boards per game and its best passer is Dennis Schroder and his 5.4 assists per game.
- Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Marcus Smart and Al Horford lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 2.6 per game and Horford in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers' Darius Garland puts up enough points (16.8 per game) and assists (7.1 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 10.9 rebounds per game. He also notches 14.2 points and tacks on 1.7 assists per game.
- Garland hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
- Ricky Rubio (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/4/2021
Heat
W 95-78
Away
11/6/2021
Mavericks
L 107-104
Away
11/10/2021
Raptors
W 104-88
Home
11/12/2021
Bucks
W 122-113
Home
11/13/2021
Cavaliers
L 91-89
Away
11/15/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/17/2021
Hawks
-
Away
11/19/2021
Lakers
-
Home
11/20/2021
Thunder
-
Home
11/22/2021
Rockets
-
Home
11/24/2021
Nets
-
Home
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/5/2021
Raptors
W 102-101
Away
11/7/2021
Knicks
W 126-109
Away
11/10/2021
Wizards
L 97-94
Home
11/12/2021
Pistons
W 98-78
Home
11/13/2021
Celtics
W 91-89
Home
11/15/2021
Celtics
-
Home
11/17/2021
Nets
-
Away
11/18/2021
Warriors
-
Home
11/22/2021
Nets
-
Home
11/24/2021
Suns
-
Home
11/27/2021
Magic
-
Home
How To Watch
November
15
2021
Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)