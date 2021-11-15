Nov 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) defends Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (6-7) hit the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers (9-5) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Celtics

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

Monday, November 15, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Celtics

The Celtics average 107.9 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 101.3 the Cavaliers give up.

Boston is 4-5 when scoring more than 101.3 points.

Cleveland is 7-2 when allowing fewer than 107.9 points.

The Cavaliers average just 3.7 fewer points per game (103.5) than the Celtics give up (107.2).

When it scores more than 107.2 points, Cleveland is 2-2.

Boston has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.5 points.

The Celtics are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.1% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

In games Boston shoots higher than 44.1% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Cavaliers' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Celtics have given up to their opponents (43.7%).

Cleveland has compiled a 5-3 straight up record in games it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 23.5 points per game to go with 8.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.5 boards per game and its best passer is Dennis Schroder and his 5.4 assists per game.

Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Marcus Smart and Al Horford lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 2.6 per game and Horford in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The Cavaliers' Darius Garland puts up enough points (16.8 per game) and assists (7.1 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 10.9 rebounds per game. He also notches 14.2 points and tacks on 1.7 assists per game.

Garland hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.

Ricky Rubio (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/4/2021 Heat W 95-78 Away 11/6/2021 Mavericks L 107-104 Away 11/10/2021 Raptors W 104-88 Home 11/12/2021 Bucks W 122-113 Home 11/13/2021 Cavaliers L 91-89 Away 11/15/2021 Cavaliers - Away 11/17/2021 Hawks - Away 11/19/2021 Lakers - Home 11/20/2021 Thunder - Home 11/22/2021 Rockets - Home 11/24/2021 Nets - Home

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule