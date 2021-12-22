Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 18, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center DeMarcus Cousins (15) drives between Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) and center Jarrett Allen (31) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-12) will try to build on a six-game win streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (15-16) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at TD Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Celtics

    Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Celtics

    Celtics vs Cavaliers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Celtics

    -6.5

    216.5 points

    Key Stats for Celtics vs. Cavaliers

    • The 108.3 points per game the Celtics score are 7.2 more points than the Cavaliers give up (101.1).
    • When Boston puts up more than 101.1 points, it is 11-11.
    • Cleveland is 17-4 when allowing fewer than 108.3 points.
    • The Cavaliers' 107.0 points per game are just 0.3 fewer points than the 107.3 the Celtics allow to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 107.3 points, Cleveland is 10-5.
    • Boston is 10-2 when it gives up fewer than 107.0 points.
    • The Celtics are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 15th.
    • The Celtics average 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 more rebounds than the Cavaliers pull down per game (9.8).
    • The Celtics are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 19th.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring and rebounding, tallying 25.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
    • Marcus Smart is Boston's best passer, dispensing 5.5 assists per game while scoring 10.9 PPG.
    • The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
    • Smart and Robert Williams III lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • The Cavaliers' Darius Garland puts up enough points (19.1 per game) and assists (7.3 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
    • Jarrett Allen grabs 10.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.8 points per game and adds 2.0 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
    • Garland is consistent from distance and leads the Cavaliers with 2.6 made threes per game.
    • Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley (1.8 per game).

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

