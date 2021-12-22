Dec 18, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center DeMarcus Cousins (15) drives between Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) and center Jarrett Allen (31) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-12) will try to build on a six-game win streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (15-16) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at TD Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Celtics

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Celtics

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -6.5 216.5 points

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Cavaliers

The 108.3 points per game the Celtics score are 7.2 more points than the Cavaliers give up (101.1).

When Boston puts up more than 101.1 points, it is 11-11.

Cleveland is 17-4 when allowing fewer than 108.3 points.

The Cavaliers' 107.0 points per game are just 0.3 fewer points than the 107.3 the Celtics allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 107.3 points, Cleveland is 10-5.

Boston is 10-2 when it gives up fewer than 107.0 points.

The Celtics are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 15th.

The Celtics average 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 more rebounds than the Cavaliers pull down per game (9.8).

The Celtics are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 19th.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring and rebounding, tallying 25.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Marcus Smart is Boston's best passer, dispensing 5.5 assists per game while scoring 10.9 PPG.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 2.8 threes per game.

Smart and Robert Williams III lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch