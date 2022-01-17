Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) defends Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 15, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) defends Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (26-18) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (27-15) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Nets

  • Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Nets

  • The 107.5 points per game the Cavaliers score are the same as the Nets allow.
  • Cleveland has a 14-5 record when putting up more than 109.1 points.
  • When Brooklyn allows fewer than 107.5 points, it is 15-2.
  • The Nets average 9.3 more points per game (111.7) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (102.4).
  • Brooklyn is 25-9 when it scores more than 102.4 points.
  • Cleveland is 26-11 when it gives up fewer than 111.7 points.
  • The Cavaliers are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Nets allow to opponents.
  • Cleveland has a 22-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Nets are shooting 47.1% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 44.0% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Brooklyn has a 26-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.0% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.7 points and distributing 7.8 assists.
  • Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, pulling down 11.0 boards per game while also scoring 16.6 points a contest.
  • The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
  • The Cleveland steals leader is Ricky Rubio, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Evan Mobley, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

  • James Harden puts up 8.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Nets' rebound and assists leaderboards.
  • Brooklyn's Kevin Durant puts up 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
  • Patty Mills is the most prolific from deep for the Nets, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
  • Harden (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Brooklyn while Durant (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/9/2022

Warriors

L 96-82

Away

1/10/2022

Kings

W 109-108

Away

1/12/2022

Jazz

W 111-91

Away

1/14/2022

Spurs

W 114-109

Away

1/15/2022

Thunder

W 107-102

Away

1/17/2022

Nets

-

Home

1/19/2022

Bulls

-

Away

1/22/2022

Thunder

-

Home

1/24/2022

Knicks

-

Home

1/26/2022

Bucks

-

Home

1/30/2022

Pistons

-

Away

Nets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/9/2022

Spurs

W 121-119

Home

1/10/2022

Trail Blazers

L 114-108

Away

1/12/2022

Bulls

W 138-112

Away

1/13/2022

Thunder

L 130-109

Home

1/15/2022

Pelicans

W 120-105

Home

1/17/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

1/19/2022

Wizards

-

Away

1/21/2022

Spurs

-

Away

1/23/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

1/25/2022

Lakers

-

Home

1/26/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Brooklyn Nets at Cleveland Cavaliers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 15, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) defends Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Cavaliers

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) defends Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) celebrates with his team after they defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

1 minute ago
IMG Academy
High School Basketball

How to Watch IMG Academy vs. Montverde

1 minute ago
harvard
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Dartmouth at Harvard in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Fiorentina Sassuolo
Serie A

How to Watch Fiorentina vs Genoa

26 minutes ago
Paris FC Amiens Ligue 2
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch Paris FC vs. Le Havre

26 minutes ago
Dec 28, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. The Irish won 68-67. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Notre Dame at Howard in Men's College Basketball

31 minutes ago
Nov 16, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Howard Bison forward Steve Settle III (2) dribbles the ball against Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) and forward Jermaine Samuels (23) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Howard vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy