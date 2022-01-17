Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

Jan 15, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) defends Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (26-18) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (27-15) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Nets

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Nets

The 107.5 points per game the Cavaliers score are the same as the Nets allow.

Cleveland has a 14-5 record when putting up more than 109.1 points.

When Brooklyn allows fewer than 107.5 points, it is 15-2.

The Nets average 9.3 more points per game (111.7) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (102.4).

Brooklyn is 25-9 when it scores more than 102.4 points.

Cleveland is 26-11 when it gives up fewer than 111.7 points.

The Cavaliers are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Nets allow to opponents.

Cleveland has a 22-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.

The Nets are shooting 47.1% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 44.0% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Brooklyn has a 26-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.0% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.7 points and distributing 7.8 assists.

Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, pulling down 11.0 boards per game while also scoring 16.6 points a contest.

The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.

The Cleveland steals leader is Ricky Rubio, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Evan Mobley, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

James Harden puts up 8.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Nets' rebound and assists leaderboards.

Brooklyn's Kevin Durant puts up 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.

Patty Mills is the most prolific from deep for the Nets, hitting 3.2 threes per game.

Harden (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Brooklyn while Durant (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/9/2022 Warriors L 96-82 Away 1/10/2022 Kings W 109-108 Away 1/12/2022 Jazz W 111-91 Away 1/14/2022 Spurs W 114-109 Away 1/15/2022 Thunder W 107-102 Away 1/17/2022 Nets - Home 1/19/2022 Bulls - Away 1/22/2022 Thunder - Home 1/24/2022 Knicks - Home 1/26/2022 Bucks - Home 1/30/2022 Pistons - Away

Nets Upcoming Schedule