Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (26-18) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (27-15) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Nets
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Nets
- The 107.5 points per game the Cavaliers score are the same as the Nets allow.
- Cleveland has a 14-5 record when putting up more than 109.1 points.
- When Brooklyn allows fewer than 107.5 points, it is 15-2.
- The Nets average 9.3 more points per game (111.7) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (102.4).
- Brooklyn is 25-9 when it scores more than 102.4 points.
- Cleveland is 26-11 when it gives up fewer than 111.7 points.
- The Cavaliers are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Nets allow to opponents.
- Cleveland has a 22-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
- The Nets are shooting 47.1% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 44.0% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Brooklyn has a 26-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.0% from the field.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.7 points and distributing 7.8 assists.
- Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, pulling down 11.0 boards per game while also scoring 16.6 points a contest.
- The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
- The Cleveland steals leader is Ricky Rubio, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Evan Mobley, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.
Nets Players to Watch
- James Harden puts up 8.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Nets' rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Brooklyn's Kevin Durant puts up 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Patty Mills is the most prolific from deep for the Nets, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
- Harden (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Brooklyn while Durant (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/9/2022
Warriors
L 96-82
Away
1/10/2022
Kings
W 109-108
Away
1/12/2022
Jazz
W 111-91
Away
1/14/2022
Spurs
W 114-109
Away
1/15/2022
Thunder
W 107-102
Away
1/17/2022
Nets
-
Home
1/19/2022
Bulls
-
Away
1/22/2022
Thunder
-
Home
1/24/2022
Knicks
-
Home
1/26/2022
Bucks
-
Home
1/30/2022
Pistons
-
Away
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/9/2022
Spurs
W 121-119
Home
1/10/2022
Trail Blazers
L 114-108
Away
1/12/2022
Bulls
W 138-112
Away
1/13/2022
Thunder
L 130-109
Home
1/15/2022
Pelicans
W 120-105
Home
1/17/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
1/19/2022
Wizards
-
Away
1/21/2022
Spurs
-
Away
1/23/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
1/25/2022
Lakers
-
Home
1/26/2022
Nuggets
-
Home