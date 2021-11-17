Nov 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) is fouled as he drives to the basket by Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-6) will look to extend a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Brooklyn Nets (10-5) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Barclays Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Nets

Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Nets

Favorite Spread Total Nets -9.5 206.5 points

Key Stats for Nets vs. Cavaliers

The Nets put up 107.9 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 101.1 the Cavaliers allow.

Brooklyn has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 101.1 points.

Cleveland has a 7-3 record when allowing fewer than 107.9 points.

The Cavaliers' 102.7 points per game are just 1.7 fewer points than the 104.4 the Nets give up.

When it scores more than 104.4 points, Cleveland is 3-2.

Brooklyn has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.7 points.

The Nets are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 27th.

The Nets average 7.2 offensive rebounds per game, 2.9 rebounds less than the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 30th.

Nets Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Nets is Kevin Durant, who averages 28.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Brooklyn's best passer is James Harden, who averages 8.9 assists per game to go with his 19.8 PPG scoring average.

Harden makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch