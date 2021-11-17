Publish date:
How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-6) will look to extend a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Brooklyn Nets (10-5) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Barclays Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Nets
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Nets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nets
-9.5
206.5 points
Key Stats for Nets vs. Cavaliers
- The Nets put up 107.9 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 101.1 the Cavaliers allow.
- Brooklyn has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 101.1 points.
- Cleveland has a 7-3 record when allowing fewer than 107.9 points.
- The Cavaliers' 102.7 points per game are just 1.7 fewer points than the 104.4 the Nets give up.
- When it scores more than 104.4 points, Cleveland is 3-2.
- Brooklyn has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.7 points.
- The Nets are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 27th.
- The Nets average 7.2 offensive rebounds per game, 2.9 rebounds less than the Cavaliers.
- The Cavaliers are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 30th.
Nets Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Nets is Kevin Durant, who averages 28.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
- Brooklyn's best passer is James Harden, who averages 8.9 assists per game to go with his 19.8 PPG scoring average.
- Harden makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers' Darius Garland racks up enough points (16.8 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Jarrett Allen grabs 10.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.2 points per game and adds 1.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
- Garland is consistent from deep and leads the Cavaliers with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Ricky Rubio (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
