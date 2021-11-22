How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-8) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (12-5) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Nets
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Nets
- The 108.4 points per game the Nets record are 6.7 more points than the Cavaliers allow (101.7).
- Brooklyn is 11-1 when scoring more than 101.7 points.
- Cleveland is 7-4 when allowing fewer than 108.4 points.
- The Cavaliers score only 2.9 fewer points per game (101.7) than the Nets allow (104.6).
- When it scores more than 104.6 points, Cleveland is 3-2.
- Brooklyn has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.7 points.
- This season, the Nets have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Brooklyn shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 11-0 overall.
- The Cavaliers have shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.
- Cleveland is 6-3 when it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- The Nets leader in points and rebounds is Kevin Durant, who scores 28.6 points and pulls down 7.9 boards per game.
- James Harden is Brooklyn's best passer, distributing 8.8 assists per game while scoring 21.2 PPG.
- Harden makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- The Brooklyn steals leader is Bruce Brown, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Darius Garland's points (17.8 per game) and assists (6.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cavaliers' leaderboards.
- Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 10.9 rebounds per game. He also scores 14.2 points and adds 1.7 assists per game.
- Garland is the top scorer from distance for the Cavaliers, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- Ricky Rubio (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Pelicans
W 120-112
Away
11/14/2021
Thunder
W 120-96
Away
11/16/2021
Warriors
L 117-99
Home
11/17/2021
Cavaliers
W 109-99
Home
11/19/2021
Magic
W 115-113
Home
11/22/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/24/2021
Celtics
-
Away
11/27/2021
Suns
-
Home
11/30/2021
Knicks
-
Home
12/3/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
12/4/2021
Bulls
-
Home
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Pistons
W 98-78
Home
11/13/2021
Celtics
W 91-89
Home
11/15/2021
Celtics
L 98-92
Home
11/17/2021
Nets
L 109-99
Away
11/18/2021
Warriors
L 104-89
Home
11/22/2021
Nets
-
Home
11/24/2021
Suns
-
Home
11/27/2021
Magic
-
Home
11/29/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
12/1/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/3/2021
Wizards
-
Away