The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-8) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (12-5) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Nets

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Nets

The 108.4 points per game the Nets record are 6.7 more points than the Cavaliers allow (101.7).

Brooklyn is 11-1 when scoring more than 101.7 points.

Cleveland is 7-4 when allowing fewer than 108.4 points.

The Cavaliers score only 2.9 fewer points per game (101.7) than the Nets allow (104.6).

When it scores more than 104.6 points, Cleveland is 3-2.

Brooklyn has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.7 points.

This season, the Nets have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have knocked down.

In games Brooklyn shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 11-0 overall.

The Cavaliers have shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.

Cleveland is 6-3 when it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets leader in points and rebounds is Kevin Durant, who scores 28.6 points and pulls down 7.9 boards per game.

James Harden is Brooklyn's best passer, distributing 8.8 assists per game while scoring 21.2 PPG.

Harden makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

The Brooklyn steals leader is Bruce Brown, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland's points (17.8 per game) and assists (6.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cavaliers' leaderboards.

Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 10.9 rebounds per game. He also scores 14.2 points and adds 1.7 assists per game.

Garland is the top scorer from distance for the Cavaliers, hitting 2.7 threes per game.

Ricky Rubio (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/12/2021 Pelicans W 120-112 Away 11/14/2021 Thunder W 120-96 Away 11/16/2021 Warriors L 117-99 Home 11/17/2021 Cavaliers W 109-99 Home 11/19/2021 Magic W 115-113 Home 11/22/2021 Cavaliers - Away 11/24/2021 Celtics - Away 11/27/2021 Suns - Home 11/30/2021 Knicks - Home 12/3/2021 Timberwolves - Home 12/4/2021 Bulls - Home

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule