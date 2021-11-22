Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-8) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (12-5) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Nets

    • Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA TV
    • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Nets

    • The 108.4 points per game the Nets record are 6.7 more points than the Cavaliers allow (101.7).
    • Brooklyn is 11-1 when scoring more than 101.7 points.
    • Cleveland is 7-4 when allowing fewer than 108.4 points.
    • The Cavaliers score only 2.9 fewer points per game (101.7) than the Nets allow (104.6).
    • When it scores more than 104.6 points, Cleveland is 3-2.
    • Brooklyn has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.7 points.
    • This season, the Nets have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have knocked down.
    • In games Brooklyn shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 11-0 overall.
    • The Cavaliers have shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.
    • Cleveland is 6-3 when it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • The Nets leader in points and rebounds is Kevin Durant, who scores 28.6 points and pulls down 7.9 boards per game.
    • James Harden is Brooklyn's best passer, distributing 8.8 assists per game while scoring 21.2 PPG.
    • Harden makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
    • The Brooklyn steals leader is Bruce Brown, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Darius Garland's points (17.8 per game) and assists (6.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cavaliers' leaderboards.
    • Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 10.9 rebounds per game. He also scores 14.2 points and adds 1.7 assists per game.
    • Garland is the top scorer from distance for the Cavaliers, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
    • Ricky Rubio (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Nets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Pelicans

    W 120-112

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Thunder

    W 120-96

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Warriors

    L 117-99

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 109-99

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Magic

    W 115-113

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Pistons

    W 98-78

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Celtics

    W 91-89

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Celtics

    L 98-92

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Nets

    L 109-99

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Warriors

    L 104-89

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Brooklyn Nets at Cleveland Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
