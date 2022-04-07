Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) defends a shot by Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (41-38) go up against the Cleveland Cavaliers (43-37) on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Nets

Key Stats for Nets vs. Cavaliers

  • The 112.6 points per game the Nets put up are 7.2 more points than the Cavaliers allow (105.4).
  • Brooklyn has a 38-22 record when putting up more than 105.4 points.
  • Cleveland is 40-17 when giving up fewer than 112.6 points.
  • The Cavaliers put up an average of 107.5 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 112.2 the Nets give up.
  • Cleveland is 20-9 when it scores more than 112.2 points.
  • Brooklyn has a 24-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.5 points.
  • The Cavaliers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 13th.
  • The Nets average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.1 more rebounds than the Cavaliers grab per game (10.2).
  • The Cavaliers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 14th.

Nets Players to Watch

  • Patty Mills leads the Nets in points and assists per game, scoring 11.3 points and distributing 2.3 assists.
  • Bruce Brown leads Brooklyn in rebounding, grabbing 4.6 boards per game while also scoring 8.6 points a contest.
  • Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
  • Brown is a standout on the defensive end for Brooklyn, leading the team in steals with 1.0 per game and blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • The Cavaliers' Darius Garland racks up enough points (21.7 per game) and assists (8.7 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Evan Mobley's stat line of 8.3 rebounds, 14.9 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Garland is the most prolific from distance for the Cavaliers, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
  • Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mobley with 1.6 per game.

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

