The Brooklyn Nets (41-38) go up against the Cleveland Cavaliers (43-37) on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Nets

Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022

Friday, April 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Nets vs. Cavaliers

The 112.6 points per game the Nets put up are 7.2 more points than the Cavaliers allow (105.4).

Brooklyn has a 38-22 record when putting up more than 105.4 points.

Cleveland is 40-17 when giving up fewer than 112.6 points.

The Cavaliers put up an average of 107.5 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 112.2 the Nets give up.

Cleveland is 20-9 when it scores more than 112.2 points.

Brooklyn has a 24-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.5 points.

The Cavaliers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 13th.

The Nets average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.1 more rebounds than the Cavaliers grab per game (10.2).

Nets Players to Watch

Patty Mills leads the Nets in points and assists per game, scoring 11.3 points and distributing 2.3 assists.

Bruce Brown leads Brooklyn in rebounding, grabbing 4.6 boards per game while also scoring 8.6 points a contest.

Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Brown is a standout on the defensive end for Brooklyn, leading the team in steals with 1.0 per game and blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch