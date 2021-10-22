Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    • October 22, 2021
    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 13, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) goes to the basket defended by Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

    The Charlotte Hornets (1-0) take the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers (0-1) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Hornets

    • Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Hornets

    • Last year, the 109.5 points per game the Hornets put up were just 2.9 fewer points than the Cavaliers gave up (112.4).
    • Charlotte went 20-6 last season when scoring more than 112.4 points.
    • Cleveland went 15-14 last season when giving up fewer than 109.5 points.
    • The Cavaliers averaged 7.6 fewer points per game last year (103.8) than the Hornets allowed their opponents to score (111.4).
    • Cleveland went 14-3 last season when it scored more than 111.4 points.
    • Charlotte's record was 16-3 when it gave up fewer than 103.8 points last season.
    • The Hornets shot 45.5% from the field last season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Cavaliers allowed to opponents.
    • Charlotte had a 14-7 straight-up record in games it shot better than 48.4% from the field.
    • The Cavaliers shot at a 45.0% clip from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Hornets averaged.
    • Cleveland went 15-10 when it shot higher than 46.8% from the field.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • Terry Rozier averaged 20.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game last season.
    • Mason Plumlee averaged 9.3 boards per game and LaMelo Ball dished out 6.1 assists per game.
    • Rozier made 3.2 threes per game a season ago.
    • Ball averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while P.J. Washington compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Collin Sexton averaged 24.3 points per contest to go with 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game last season.
    • Jarrett Allen grabbed 10.0 rebounds per game, while Ricky Rubio notched 6.4 assists per contest.
    • Darius Garland hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Rubio averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Allen notched 1.4 blocks per contest.

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Pacers

    W 123-122

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 132-121

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    22
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
