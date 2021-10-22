Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Charlotte Hornets (1-0) take the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers (0-1) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Hornets
- Last year, the 109.5 points per game the Hornets put up were just 2.9 fewer points than the Cavaliers gave up (112.4).
- Charlotte went 20-6 last season when scoring more than 112.4 points.
- Cleveland went 15-14 last season when giving up fewer than 109.5 points.
- The Cavaliers averaged 7.6 fewer points per game last year (103.8) than the Hornets allowed their opponents to score (111.4).
- Cleveland went 14-3 last season when it scored more than 111.4 points.
- Charlotte's record was 16-3 when it gave up fewer than 103.8 points last season.
- The Hornets shot 45.5% from the field last season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Cavaliers allowed to opponents.
- Charlotte had a 14-7 straight-up record in games it shot better than 48.4% from the field.
- The Cavaliers shot at a 45.0% clip from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Hornets averaged.
- Cleveland went 15-10 when it shot higher than 46.8% from the field.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Terry Rozier averaged 20.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game last season.
- Mason Plumlee averaged 9.3 boards per game and LaMelo Ball dished out 6.1 assists per game.
- Rozier made 3.2 threes per game a season ago.
- Ball averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while P.J. Washington compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Collin Sexton averaged 24.3 points per contest to go with 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game last season.
- Jarrett Allen grabbed 10.0 rebounds per game, while Ricky Rubio notched 6.4 assists per contest.
- Darius Garland hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Rubio averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Allen notched 1.4 blocks per contest.
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Pacers
W 123-122
Home
10/22/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
10/24/2021
Nets
-
Away
10/25/2021
Celtics
-
Home
10/27/2021
Magic
-
Away
10/29/2021
Heat
-
Away
10/31/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Grizzlies
L 132-121
Away
10/22/2021
Hornets
-
Home
10/23/2021
Hawks
-
Home
10/25/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
10/27/2021
Clippers
-
Away
10/29/2021
Lakers
-
Away
10/30/2021
Suns
-
Away
How To Watch
October
22
2021
Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)