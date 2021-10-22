Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

Oct 13, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) goes to the basket defended by Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (1-0) take the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers (0-1) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Hornets

Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021

Friday, October 22, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Hornets

Last year, the 109.5 points per game the Hornets put up were just 2.9 fewer points than the Cavaliers gave up (112.4).

Charlotte went 20-6 last season when scoring more than 112.4 points.

Cleveland went 15-14 last season when giving up fewer than 109.5 points.

The Cavaliers averaged 7.6 fewer points per game last year (103.8) than the Hornets allowed their opponents to score (111.4).

Cleveland went 14-3 last season when it scored more than 111.4 points.

Charlotte's record was 16-3 when it gave up fewer than 103.8 points last season.

The Hornets shot 45.5% from the field last season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Cavaliers allowed to opponents.

Charlotte had a 14-7 straight-up record in games it shot better than 48.4% from the field.

The Cavaliers shot at a 45.0% clip from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Hornets averaged.

Cleveland went 15-10 when it shot higher than 46.8% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier averaged 20.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game last season.

Mason Plumlee averaged 9.3 boards per game and LaMelo Ball dished out 6.1 assists per game.

Rozier made 3.2 threes per game a season ago.

Ball averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while P.J. Washington compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Collin Sexton averaged 24.3 points per contest to go with 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game last season.

Jarrett Allen grabbed 10.0 rebounds per game, while Ricky Rubio notched 6.4 assists per contest.

Darius Garland hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Rubio averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Allen notched 1.4 blocks per contest.

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Pacers W 123-122 Home 10/22/2021 Cavaliers - Away 10/24/2021 Nets - Away 10/25/2021 Celtics - Home 10/27/2021 Magic - Away 10/29/2021 Heat - Away 10/31/2021 Trail Blazers - Home

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule