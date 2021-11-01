Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) is defended by LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Charlotte Hornets (5-2) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-4) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Hornets

    Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Hornets

    Hornets vs Cavaliers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Hornets

    -5

    -

    Key Stats for Hornets vs. Cavaliers

    • The 118.6 points per game the Hornets score are 14.3 more points than the Cavaliers allow (104.3).
    • When Charlotte puts up more than 104.3 points, it is 5-1.
    • Cleveland is 3-2 when allowing fewer than 118.6 points.
    • The Cavaliers put up an average of 102.6 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 115.3 the Hornets allow.
    • The Cavaliers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 22nd.
    • The Hornets' 11.1 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.1 more rebounds than the Cavaliers grab per game (11.0).
    • The Hornets are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 10th.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Hornets this season is Miles Bridges, who averages 24.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.
    • Mason Plumlee is Charlotte's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.9 per game, while LaMelo Ball is its best passer, distributing 6.1 assists in each contest.
    • Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hornets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
    • Bridges and Plumlee lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Bridges leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Plumlee in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Collin Sexton is the top scorer for the Cavaliers with 17.3 points per game. He also adds 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • Cleveland's leader in rebounds is Jarrett Allen with 9.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Darius Garland with 8.2 per game.
    • Ricky Rubio is consistent from three-point range and leads the Cavaliers with 2.0 made threes per game.
    • Cleveland's leader in steals is Rubio with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.4 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    1
    2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers at Charlotte Hornets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

