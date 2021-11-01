Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

Oct 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) is defended by LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (5-2) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-4) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Hornets

Game Day: Monday, November 1, 2021

Monday, November 1, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Hornets

Favorite Spread Total Hornets -5 -

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Cavaliers

The 118.6 points per game the Hornets score are 14.3 more points than the Cavaliers allow (104.3).

When Charlotte puts up more than 104.3 points, it is 5-1.

Cleveland is 3-2 when allowing fewer than 118.6 points.

The Cavaliers put up an average of 102.6 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 115.3 the Hornets allow.

The Cavaliers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 22nd.

The Hornets' 11.1 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.1 more rebounds than the Cavaliers grab per game (11.0).

The Hornets are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 10th.

Hornets Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Hornets this season is Miles Bridges, who averages 24.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

Mason Plumlee is Charlotte's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.9 per game, while LaMelo Ball is its best passer, distributing 6.1 assists in each contest.

Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hornets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Bridges and Plumlee lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Bridges leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Plumlee in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch