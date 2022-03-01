Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Charlotte Hornets (30-32) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (36-24) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Hornets
- The 106.4 points per game the Cavaliers average are 8.2 fewer points than the Hornets allow (114.6).
- Cleveland is 10-5 when scoring more than 114.6 points.
- Charlotte has a 14-2 record when allowing fewer than 106.4 points.
- The Hornets' 114.2 points per game are 11.9 more points than the 102.3 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 102.3 points, Charlotte is 28-23.
- Cleveland's record is 36-15 when it allows fewer than 114.2 points.
- The Cavaliers make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- Cleveland has a 22-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Hornets have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.
- Charlotte has compiled a 22-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who scores 20.3 points per game to go with 8.0 assists.
- Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 10.8 boards per game in addition to his 15.8 PPG average.
- Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Miles Bridges puts up 19.7 points per game to be the top scorer for the Hornets.
- The Charlotte leaders in rebounding and assists are Mason Plumlee with 7.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.6 points and 3.0 assists per game) and LaMelo Ball with 7.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 19.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game).
- Terry Rozier is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Hornets, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bridges (0.9 per game).
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
76ers
L 103-93
Away
2/15/2022
Hawks
L 124-116
Away
2/24/2022
Pistons
L 106-103
Away
2/26/2022
Wizards
W 92-86
Home
2/28/2022
Timberwolves
L 127-122
Home
3/2/2022
Hornets
-
Home
3/4/2022
76ers
-
Away
3/6/2022
Raptors
-
Home
3/8/2022
Pacers
-
Away
3/11/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/12/2022
Bulls
-
Away
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/15/2022
Timberwolves
L 126-120
Away
2/17/2022
Heat
L 111-107
Home
2/25/2022
Raptors
W 125-93
Home
2/27/2022
Pistons
L 127-126
Home
2/28/2022
Bucks
L 130-106
Away
3/2/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
3/5/2022
Spurs
-
Home
3/8/2022
Nets
-
Home
3/9/2022
Celtics
-
Home
3/11/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/14/2022
Thunder
-
Away