Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets (30-32) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (36-24) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Hornets

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Hornets

The 106.4 points per game the Cavaliers average are 8.2 fewer points than the Hornets allow (114.6).

Cleveland is 10-5 when scoring more than 114.6 points.

Charlotte has a 14-2 record when allowing fewer than 106.4 points.

The Hornets' 114.2 points per game are 11.9 more points than the 102.3 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 102.3 points, Charlotte is 28-23.

Cleveland's record is 36-15 when it allows fewer than 114.2 points.

The Cavaliers make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

Cleveland has a 22-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Hornets have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

Charlotte has compiled a 22-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who scores 20.3 points per game to go with 8.0 assists.

Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 10.8 boards per game in addition to his 15.8 PPG average.

Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

Miles Bridges puts up 19.7 points per game to be the top scorer for the Hornets.

The Charlotte leaders in rebounding and assists are Mason Plumlee with 7.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.6 points and 3.0 assists per game) and LaMelo Ball with 7.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 19.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game).

Terry Rozier is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Hornets, hitting 3.0 threes per game.

Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bridges (0.9 per game).

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 76ers L 103-93 Away 2/15/2022 Hawks L 124-116 Away 2/24/2022 Pistons L 106-103 Away 2/26/2022 Wizards W 92-86 Home 2/28/2022 Timberwolves L 127-122 Home 3/2/2022 Hornets - Home 3/4/2022 76ers - Away 3/6/2022 Raptors - Home 3/8/2022 Pacers - Away 3/11/2022 Heat - Away 3/12/2022 Bulls - Away

Hornets Upcoming Schedule