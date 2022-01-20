How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (27-18) hope to build on a four-game road win streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (27-15) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: United Center
- Arena: United Center
Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Bulls
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cavaliers
-3
215 points
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Cavaliers
- The 107.6 points per game the Cavaliers score are the same as the Bulls allow.
- Cleveland has a 15-5 record when putting up more than 109.0 points.
- Chicago is 15-3 when giving up fewer than 107.6 points.
- The Bulls score an average of 111.0 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 102.5 the Cavaliers allow.
- Chicago is 23-8 when it scores more than 102.5 points.
- Cleveland is 27-10 when it gives up fewer than 111.0 points.
- The Bulls are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 14th.
- The Cavaliers average 10.1 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Bulls by 1.1 rebounds per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who puts up 19.7 points per game to go with 7.9 assists.
- Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, pulling down 10.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 16.6 points a contest.
- The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
- Ricky Rubio is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan puts up 25.6 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bulls.
- The Chicago leaders in rebounding and assists are Nikola Vucevic with 11.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 16.1 points and 3.5 assists per game) and Lonzo Ball with 5.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game).
- Ball makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.
- Chicago's leader in steals is Ball with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Vucevic with 1.2 per game.
How To Watch
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)