Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 17, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (27-18) hope to build on a four-game road win streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (27-15) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Bulls

Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Bulls

Cavaliers vs Bulls Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Cavaliers

-3

215 points

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Cavaliers

  • The 107.6 points per game the Cavaliers score are the same as the Bulls allow.
  • Cleveland has a 15-5 record when putting up more than 109.0 points.
  • Chicago is 15-3 when giving up fewer than 107.6 points.
  • The Bulls score an average of 111.0 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 102.5 the Cavaliers allow.
  • Chicago is 23-8 when it scores more than 102.5 points.
  • Cleveland is 27-10 when it gives up fewer than 111.0 points.
  • The Bulls are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 14th.
  • The Cavaliers average 10.1 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Bulls by 1.1 rebounds per contest.
  • The Bulls are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 16th.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who puts up 19.7 points per game to go with 7.9 assists.
  • Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, pulling down 10.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 16.6 points a contest.
  • The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
  • Ricky Rubio is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • DeMar DeRozan puts up 25.6 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bulls.
  • The Chicago leaders in rebounding and assists are Nikola Vucevic with 11.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 16.1 points and 3.5 assists per game) and Lonzo Ball with 5.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game).
  • Ball makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.
  • Chicago's leader in steals is Ball with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Vucevic with 1.2 per game.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17516139
NBA

How to Watch Pistons vs. Kings

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) falls on the floor after being fouled by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) falls on the floor after being fouled by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 minute ago
colorado state
College Basketball

How to Watch New Mexico at Colorado State

1 minute ago
Jan 12, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kendle Moore (3) drives to the net against Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) and forward Brandon Horvath (4) and guard RJ Eytle-Rock (5) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

New Mexico vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 12, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kendle Moore (3) drives to the net against Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) and forward Brandon Horvath (4) and guard RJ Eytle-Rock (5) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 minute ago
1597183576278
entertainment

How to Watch Growing Belushi Season 2 Premiere

1 minute ago
81hkZt-iUbL._RI_
entertainment

How to Watch Chaos in Court Season 2 Premiere

1 minute ago
Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a call in the second half of a 107-102 loss to Cleveland on Saturday at Paycom Center. thunder1
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy