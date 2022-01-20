Jan 17, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (27-18) hope to build on a four-game road win streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (27-15) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Bulls

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Bulls

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -3 215 points

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Cavaliers

The 107.6 points per game the Cavaliers score are the same as the Bulls allow.

Cleveland has a 15-5 record when putting up more than 109.0 points.

Chicago is 15-3 when giving up fewer than 107.6 points.

The Bulls score an average of 111.0 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 102.5 the Cavaliers allow.

Chicago is 23-8 when it scores more than 102.5 points.

Cleveland is 27-10 when it gives up fewer than 111.0 points.

The Bulls are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 14th.

The Cavaliers average 10.1 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Bulls by 1.1 rebounds per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who puts up 19.7 points per game to go with 7.9 assists.

Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, pulling down 10.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 16.6 points a contest.

The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who makes 2.6 threes per game.

Ricky Rubio is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch