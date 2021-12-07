Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (17-8) will try to continue a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-12) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Bulls
- The Cavaliers score 104.6 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 104.8 the Bulls allow.
- Cleveland has a 7-5 record when putting up more than 104.8 points.
- Chicago has a 9-2 record when giving up fewer than 104.6 points.
- The Bulls score 7.2 more points per game (109.6) than the Cavaliers give up (102.4).
- Chicago is 14-5 when it scores more than 102.4 points.
- Cleveland is 12-6 when it gives up fewer than 109.6 points.
- The Cavaliers make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- Cleveland is 9-5 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
- The Bulls have shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.
- This season, Chicago has an 11-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 19.3 points and distributes 7.3 assists per game.
- Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 11.2 boards per game in addition to his 17.3 PPG average.
- Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- The Cleveland steals leader is Garland, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Evan Mobley, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan is the top scorer for the Bulls with 26.4 points per game. He also tacks on 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game to his statistics.
- Chicago's leader in rebounds is Nikola Vucevic with 10.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Lonzo Ball with 4.9 per game.
- Ball makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.
- Chicago's leader in steals is Alex Caruso with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ball with 1.0 per game.
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/29/2021
Mavericks
W 114-96
Away
12/1/2021
Heat
W 111-85
Away
12/3/2021
Wizards
W 116-101
Away
12/5/2021
Jazz
L 109-108
Home
12/6/2021
Bucks
L 112-104
Away
12/8/2021
Bulls
-
Home
12/10/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
12/11/2021
Kings
-
Home
12/13/2021
Heat
-
Home
12/15/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/18/2021
Bucks
-
Away
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Heat
L 107-104
Home
11/29/2021
Hornets
W 133-119
Home
12/2/2021
Knicks
W 119-115
Away
12/4/2021
Nets
W 111-107
Away
12/6/2021
Nuggets
W 109-97
Home
12/8/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
12/11/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/14/2021
Pistons
-
Home
12/16/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/19/2021
Lakers
-
Home
12/20/2021
Rockets
-
Home