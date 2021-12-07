Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 4, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots the ball as Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) an forward Bruce Brown (1) defend during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 4, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots the ball as Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) an forward Bruce Brown (1) defend during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chicago Bulls (17-8) will try to continue a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-12) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Bulls

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Bulls

    • The Cavaliers score 104.6 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 104.8 the Bulls allow.
    • Cleveland has a 7-5 record when putting up more than 104.8 points.
    • Chicago has a 9-2 record when giving up fewer than 104.6 points.
    • The Bulls score 7.2 more points per game (109.6) than the Cavaliers give up (102.4).
    • Chicago is 14-5 when it scores more than 102.4 points.
    • Cleveland is 12-6 when it gives up fewer than 109.6 points.
    • The Cavaliers make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
    • Cleveland is 9-5 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
    • The Bulls have shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.
    • This season, Chicago has an 11-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 19.3 points and distributes 7.3 assists per game.
    • Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 11.2 boards per game in addition to his 17.3 PPG average.
    • Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
    • The Cleveland steals leader is Garland, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Evan Mobley, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • DeMar DeRozan is the top scorer for the Bulls with 26.4 points per game. He also tacks on 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Chicago's leader in rebounds is Nikola Vucevic with 10.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Lonzo Ball with 4.9 per game.
    • Ball makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.
    • Chicago's leader in steals is Alex Caruso with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ball with 1.0 per game.

    Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/29/2021

    Mavericks

    W 114-96

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Heat

    W 111-85

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Wizards

    W 116-101

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Jazz

    L 109-108

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Bucks

    L 112-104

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    Bulls Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Heat

    L 107-104

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Hornets

    W 133-119

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Knicks

    W 119-115

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Nets

    W 111-107

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Nuggets

    W 109-97

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
