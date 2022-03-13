Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 9, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk (13) and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) go after the ball in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (40-26) are at home in Central Division action against the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-28) on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the third matchup between the teams this season. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Bulls

Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Bulls

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bulls

-5

220 points

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Cavaliers

  • The 112.5 points per game the Bulls score are 8.8 more points than the Cavaliers allow (103.7).
  • Chicago has a 36-15 record when putting up more than 103.7 points.
  • When Cleveland gives up fewer than 112.5 points, it is 36-14.
  • The Cavaliers put up an average of 106.9 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 111.0 the Bulls allow.
  • Cleveland has put together a 16-8 record in games it scores more than 111.0 points.
  • Chicago has a 16-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.9 points.
  • The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 28th.
  • The Bulls average 8.6 offensive boards per game, 1.7 rebounds fewer than the Cavaliers.
  • The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 29th.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • The Bulls leader in points and assists is DeMar DeRozan, who scores 28.1 points per game along with 5.1 assists.
  • Chicago's best rebounder is Nikola Vucevic, who averages 11.4 boards per game in addition to his 18.0 PPG average.
  • The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Zach LaVine, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
  • Vucevic is Chicago's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks per game.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • The Cavaliers' Darius Garland puts up enough points (21.0 per game) and assists (8.3 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Jarrett Allen's stat line of 10.8 rebounds, 16.1 points and 1.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Garland is reliable from three-point range and leads the Cavaliers with 2.6 made threes per game.
  • Garland (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

