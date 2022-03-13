Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

Mar 9, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk (13) and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) go after the ball in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (40-26) are at home in Central Division action against the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-28) on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the third matchup between the teams this season. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Bulls

Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Bulls

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -5 220 points

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Cavaliers

The 112.5 points per game the Bulls score are 8.8 more points than the Cavaliers allow (103.7).

Chicago has a 36-15 record when putting up more than 103.7 points.

When Cleveland gives up fewer than 112.5 points, it is 36-14.

The Cavaliers put up an average of 106.9 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 111.0 the Bulls allow.

Cleveland has put together a 16-8 record in games it scores more than 111.0 points.

Chicago has a 16-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.9 points.

The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 28th.

The Bulls average 8.6 offensive boards per game, 1.7 rebounds fewer than the Cavaliers.

Bulls Players to Watch

The Bulls leader in points and assists is DeMar DeRozan, who scores 28.1 points per game along with 5.1 assists.

Chicago's best rebounder is Nikola Vucevic, who averages 11.4 boards per game in addition to his 18.0 PPG average.

The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Zach LaVine, who makes 2.8 threes per game.

Vucevic is Chicago's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks per game.

