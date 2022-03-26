Mar 24, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) passes the ball under the arm of Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (42-31) will try to end a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (41-32) on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Bulls

Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Saturday, March 26, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Bulls

The Cavaliers record 107.4 points per game, only 4.0 fewer points than the 111.4 the Bulls allow.

Cleveland has a 19-10 record when scoring more than 111.4 points.

Chicago has a 20-4 record when allowing fewer than 107.4 points.

The Bulls score 7.0 more points per game (111.8) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (104.8).

When it scores more than 104.8 points, Chicago is 37-16.

Cleveland has a 38-14 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.8 points.

This season, the Cavaliers have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Bulls' opponents have hit.

Cleveland is 21-10 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Bulls' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).

This season, Chicago has a 31-15 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who puts up 21.4 points per game to go with 8.6 assists.

Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 10.8 boards in each contest while scoring 16.1 points per game.

Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

The Bulls' DeMar DeRozan averages enough points (27.6 per game) and assists (5.0 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.3 rebounds per game. He also scores 18.0 points and tacks on 3.3 assists per game.

Zach LaVine averages 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.

Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.0 steal per game and 1.0 block per game.

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/16/2022 76ers L 118-114 Home 3/18/2022 Nuggets W 119-116 Home 3/19/2022 Pistons W 113-109 Home 3/21/2022 Lakers L 131-120 Home 3/24/2022 Raptors L 117-104 Away 3/26/2022 Bulls - Home 3/28/2022 Magic - Home 3/30/2022 Mavericks - Home 3/31/2022 Hawks - Away 4/2/2022 Knicks - Away 4/3/2022 76ers - Home

Bulls Upcoming Schedule