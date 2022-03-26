How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (42-31) will try to end a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (41-32) on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Bulls
- The Cavaliers record 107.4 points per game, only 4.0 fewer points than the 111.4 the Bulls allow.
- Cleveland has a 19-10 record when scoring more than 111.4 points.
- Chicago has a 20-4 record when allowing fewer than 107.4 points.
- The Bulls score 7.0 more points per game (111.8) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (104.8).
- When it scores more than 104.8 points, Chicago is 37-16.
- Cleveland has a 38-14 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.8 points.
- This season, the Cavaliers have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Bulls' opponents have hit.
- Cleveland is 21-10 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
- The Bulls' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
- This season, Chicago has a 31-15 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.0% from the field.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who puts up 21.4 points per game to go with 8.6 assists.
- Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 10.8 boards in each contest while scoring 16.1 points per game.
- Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
- Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The Bulls' DeMar DeRozan averages enough points (27.6 per game) and assists (5.0 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.3 rebounds per game. He also scores 18.0 points and tacks on 3.3 assists per game.
- Zach LaVine averages 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.
- Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.0 steal per game and 1.0 block per game.
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/16/2022
76ers
L 118-114
Home
3/18/2022
Nuggets
W 119-116
Home
3/19/2022
Pistons
W 113-109
Home
3/21/2022
Lakers
L 131-120
Home
3/24/2022
Raptors
L 117-104
Away
3/26/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/28/2022
Magic
-
Home
3/30/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
3/31/2022
Hawks
-
Away
4/2/2022
Knicks
-
Away
4/3/2022
76ers
-
Home
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/16/2022
Jazz
L 125-110
Away
3/18/2022
Suns
L 129-102
Away
3/21/2022
Raptors
W 113-99
Home
3/22/2022
Bucks
L 126-98
Away
3/24/2022
Pelicans
L 126-109
Away
3/26/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
3/28/2022
Knicks
-
Away
3/29/2022
Wizards
-
Away
3/31/2022
Clippers
-
Home
4/2/2022
Heat
-
Home
4/5/2022
Bucks
-
Home