How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 24, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) passes the ball under the arm of Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (42-31) will try to end a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (41-32) on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Bulls

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
  Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Bulls

  • The Cavaliers record 107.4 points per game, only 4.0 fewer points than the 111.4 the Bulls allow.
  • Cleveland has a 19-10 record when scoring more than 111.4 points.
  • Chicago has a 20-4 record when allowing fewer than 107.4 points.
  • The Bulls score 7.0 more points per game (111.8) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (104.8).
  • When it scores more than 104.8 points, Chicago is 37-16.
  • Cleveland has a 38-14 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.8 points.
  • This season, the Cavaliers have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Bulls' opponents have hit.
  • Cleveland is 21-10 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
  • The Bulls' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
  • This season, Chicago has a 31-15 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who puts up 21.4 points per game to go with 8.6 assists.
  • Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 10.8 boards in each contest while scoring 16.1 points per game.
  • Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
  • Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • The Bulls' DeMar DeRozan averages enough points (27.6 per game) and assists (5.0 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.3 rebounds per game. He also scores 18.0 points and tacks on 3.3 assists per game.
  • Zach LaVine averages 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.
  • Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.0 steal per game and 1.0 block per game.

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/16/2022

76ers

L 118-114

Home

3/18/2022

Nuggets

W 119-116

Home

3/19/2022

Pistons

W 113-109

Home

3/21/2022

Lakers

L 131-120

Home

3/24/2022

Raptors

L 117-104

Away

3/26/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/28/2022

Magic

-

Home

3/30/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

3/31/2022

Hawks

-

Away

4/2/2022

Knicks

-

Away

4/3/2022

76ers

-

Home

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/16/2022

Jazz

L 125-110

Away

3/18/2022

Suns

L 129-102

Away

3/21/2022

Raptors

W 113-99

Home

3/22/2022

Bucks

L 126-98

Away

3/24/2022

Pelicans

L 126-109

Away

3/26/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/28/2022

Knicks

-

Away

3/29/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/31/2022

Clippers

-

Home

4/2/2022

Heat

-

Home

4/5/2022

Bucks

-

Home

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
