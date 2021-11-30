Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (10-8) hit the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-10) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Mavericks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Mavericks
-6.5
210.5 points
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Cavaliers
- The 104.7 points per game the Mavericks record are just 1.8 more points than the Cavaliers allow (102.9).
- Dallas is 10-4 when scoring more than 102.9 points.
- Cleveland is 8-4 when giving up fewer than 104.7 points.
- The Cavaliers' 103.1 points per game are only 3.1 fewer points than the 106.2 the Mavericks give up.
- When it scores more than 106.2 points, Cleveland is 3-4.
- Dallas has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.1 points.
- The Cavaliers are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 24th.
- The Mavericks' 9.9 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Cavaliers grab per game (10.7).
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who averages 25.5 points, 8.1 boards and 8.1 assists per game.
- Doncic leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Kristaps Porzingis leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers' Darius Garland racks up enough points (18.7 per game) and assists (7.1 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 11.2 rebounds per game. He also scores 15.5 points and tacks on 1.8 assists per game.
- Garland is the top scorer from deep for the Cavaliers, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- Cleveland's leader in steals is Ricky Rubio (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley (1.8 per game).
How To Watch
November
29
2021
Cleveland Cavaliers at Dallas Mavericks
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
