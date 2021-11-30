Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) shoots over the defense of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dallas Mavericks (10-8) hit the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-10) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Mavericks

    • Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: American Airlines Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Mavericks vs Cavaliers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Mavericks

    -6.5

    210.5 points

    Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Cavaliers

    • The 104.7 points per game the Mavericks record are just 1.8 more points than the Cavaliers allow (102.9).
    • Dallas is 10-4 when scoring more than 102.9 points.
    • Cleveland is 8-4 when giving up fewer than 104.7 points.
    • The Cavaliers' 103.1 points per game are only 3.1 fewer points than the 106.2 the Mavericks give up.
    • When it scores more than 106.2 points, Cleveland is 3-4.
    • Dallas has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.1 points.
    • The Cavaliers are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 24th.
    • The Mavericks' 9.9 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Cavaliers grab per game (10.7).
    • The Cavaliers are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 18th.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who averages 25.5 points, 8.1 boards and 8.1 assists per game.
    • Doncic leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Kristaps Porzingis leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • The Cavaliers' Darius Garland racks up enough points (18.7 per game) and assists (7.1 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
    • Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 11.2 rebounds per game. He also scores 15.5 points and tacks on 1.8 assists per game.
    • Garland is the top scorer from deep for the Cavaliers, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
    • Cleveland's leader in steals is Ricky Rubio (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley (1.8 per game).

