Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

The Dallas Mavericks (10-8) hit the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-10) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021

Monday, November 29, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Mavericks

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -6.5 210.5 points

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Cavaliers

The 104.7 points per game the Mavericks record are just 1.8 more points than the Cavaliers allow (102.9).

Dallas is 10-4 when scoring more than 102.9 points.

Cleveland is 8-4 when giving up fewer than 104.7 points.

The Cavaliers' 103.1 points per game are only 3.1 fewer points than the 106.2 the Mavericks give up.

When it scores more than 106.2 points, Cleveland is 3-4.

Dallas has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.1 points.

The Cavaliers are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 24th.

The Mavericks' 9.9 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Cavaliers grab per game (10.7).

The Cavaliers are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 18th.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who averages 25.5 points, 8.1 boards and 8.1 assists per game.

Doncic leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Kristaps Porzingis leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch