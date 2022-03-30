How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (47-29) will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (42-33) after losing three road games in a row. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Mavericks
- The Mavericks average just 2.3 more points per game (106.9) than the Cavaliers give up (104.6).
- Dallas has a 35-9 record when scoring more than 104.6 points.
- Cleveland is 32-9 when allowing fewer than 106.9 points.
- The Cavaliers' 107.2 points per game are only three more points than the 104.2 the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- Cleveland is 29-14 when it scores more than 104.2 points.
- Dallas is 37-12 when it allows fewer than 107.2 points.
- The Mavericks are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- Dallas has a 33-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
- The Cavaliers' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have given up to their opponents (45.6%).
- Cleveland has put together a 29-16 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.6% from the field.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mavericks is Luka Doncic, who averages 28 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.
- Doncic leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Doncic is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Maxi Kleber leads them in blocks with one per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers' Darius Garland racks up enough points (21.5 per game) and assists (8.6 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Jarrett Allen's stat line of 10.8 rebounds, 16.1 points and 1.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
- Garland hits 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
- Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley (1.6 per game).
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/21/2022
Timberwolves
W 110-108
Home
3/23/2022
Rockets
W 110-91
Home
3/25/2022
Timberwolves
L 116-95
Away
3/27/2022
Jazz
W 114-100
Home
3/29/2022
Lakers
W 128-110
Home
3/30/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
4/1/2022
Wizards
-
Away
4/3/2022
Bucks
-
Away
4/6/2022
Pistons
-
Away
4/8/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
4/10/2022
Spurs
-
Home
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/19/2022
Pistons
W 113-109
Home
3/21/2022
Lakers
L 131-120
Home
3/24/2022
Raptors
L 117-104
Away
3/26/2022
Bulls
L 98-94
Home
3/28/2022
Magic
W 107-101
Home
3/30/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
3/31/2022
Hawks
-
Away
4/2/2022
Knicks
-
Away
4/3/2022
76ers
-
Home
4/5/2022
Magic
-
Away
4/8/2022
Nets
-
Away