The Dallas Mavericks (47-29) will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (42-33) after losing three road games in a row. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Mavericks

The Mavericks average just 2.3 more points per game (106.9) than the Cavaliers give up (104.6).

Dallas has a 35-9 record when scoring more than 104.6 points.

Cleveland is 32-9 when allowing fewer than 106.9 points.

The Cavaliers' 107.2 points per game are only three more points than the 104.2 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Cleveland is 29-14 when it scores more than 104.2 points.

Dallas is 37-12 when it allows fewer than 107.2 points.

The Mavericks are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

Dallas has a 33-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

The Cavaliers' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have given up to their opponents (45.6%).

Cleveland has put together a 29-16 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.6% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mavericks is Luka Doncic, who averages 28 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.

Doncic leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Doncic is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Maxi Kleber leads them in blocks with one per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The Cavaliers' Darius Garland racks up enough points (21.5 per game) and assists (8.6 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Jarrett Allen's stat line of 10.8 rebounds, 16.1 points and 1.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.

Garland hits 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.

Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley (1.6 per game).

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/21/2022 Timberwolves W 110-108 Home 3/23/2022 Rockets W 110-91 Home 3/25/2022 Timberwolves L 116-95 Away 3/27/2022 Jazz W 114-100 Home 3/29/2022 Lakers W 128-110 Home 3/30/2022 Cavaliers - Away 4/1/2022 Wizards - Away 4/3/2022 Bucks - Away 4/6/2022 Pistons - Away 4/8/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 4/10/2022 Spurs - Home

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule