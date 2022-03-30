Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) defends a shot by Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (47-29) will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (42-33) after losing three road games in a row. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Mavericks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
  Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Mavericks

  • The Mavericks average just 2.3 more points per game (106.9) than the Cavaliers give up (104.6).
  • Dallas has a 35-9 record when scoring more than 104.6 points.
  • Cleveland is 32-9 when allowing fewer than 106.9 points.
  • The Cavaliers' 107.2 points per game are only three more points than the 104.2 the Mavericks allow to opponents.
  • Cleveland is 29-14 when it scores more than 104.2 points.
  • Dallas is 37-12 when it allows fewer than 107.2 points.
  • The Mavericks are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
  • Dallas has a 33-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
  • The Cavaliers' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have given up to their opponents (45.6%).
  • Cleveland has put together a 29-16 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.6% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mavericks is Luka Doncic, who averages 28 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.
  • Doncic leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Doncic is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Maxi Kleber leads them in blocks with one per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • The Cavaliers' Darius Garland racks up enough points (21.5 per game) and assists (8.6 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
  • Jarrett Allen's stat line of 10.8 rebounds, 16.1 points and 1.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Garland hits 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
  • Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley (1.6 per game).

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/21/2022

Timberwolves

W 110-108

Home

3/23/2022

Rockets

W 110-91

Home

3/25/2022

Timberwolves

L 116-95

Away

3/27/2022

Jazz

W 114-100

Home

3/29/2022

Lakers

W 128-110

Home

3/30/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

4/1/2022

Wizards

-

Away

4/3/2022

Bucks

-

Away

4/6/2022

Pistons

-

Away

4/8/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

4/10/2022

Spurs

-

Home

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/19/2022

Pistons

W 113-109

Home

3/21/2022

Lakers

L 131-120

Home

3/24/2022

Raptors

L 117-104

Away

3/26/2022

Bulls

L 98-94

Home

3/28/2022

Magic

W 107-101

Home

3/30/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

3/31/2022

Hawks

-

Away

4/2/2022

Knicks

-

Away

4/3/2022

76ers

-

Home

4/5/2022

Magic

-

Away

4/8/2022

Nets

-

Away

How To Watch

March
30
2022

Dallas Mavericks at Cleveland Cavaliers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


USATSI_17983387
NBA

