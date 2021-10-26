Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (2-0) hit the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Nuggets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nuggets
-9.5
220.5 points
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Cavaliers
- Last year, the Nuggets averaged only 2.7 more points per game (115.1) than the Cavaliers gave up (112.4).
- Denver had a 36-10 record last season when putting up more than 112.4 points.
- Cleveland had a 19-23 record last season when allowing fewer than 115.1 points.
- The Cavaliers averaged 6.3 fewer points per game last year (103.8) than the Nuggets allowed (110.1).
- Cleveland put together a 14-5 record last season in games it scored more than 110.1 points.
- Denver had a 21-1 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 103.8 points.
- The Cavaliers ranked 24th in rebounding in the NBA, the Nuggets finished 13th.
- The Nuggets and the Cavaliers were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 10.5 and 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.
- The Cavaliers were the 24th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Nuggets finished seventh.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic scored 26.4 points, grabbed 10.8 rebounds and distributed 8.3 assists per game last season.
- Michael Porter Jr. hit an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Jokic and Porter were defensive standouts last season, with Jokic averaging 1.3 steals per game and Porter collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Collin Sexton averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game last season.
- Jarrett Allen grabbed 10.0 rebounds per game, while Ricky Rubio notched 6.4 assists per contest.
- Darius Garland knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
- Rubio and Allen were defensive standouts last season, with Rubio averaging 1.4 steals per game and Allen collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.
