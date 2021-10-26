Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

Oct 22, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrate defeating the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (2-0) hit the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021

Monday, October 25, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Nuggets

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -9.5 220.5 points

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Cavaliers

Last year, the Nuggets averaged only 2.7 more points per game (115.1) than the Cavaliers gave up (112.4).

Denver had a 36-10 record last season when putting up more than 112.4 points.

Cleveland had a 19-23 record last season when allowing fewer than 115.1 points.

The Cavaliers averaged 6.3 fewer points per game last year (103.8) than the Nuggets allowed (110.1).

Cleveland put together a 14-5 record last season in games it scored more than 110.1 points.

Denver had a 21-1 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 103.8 points.

The Cavaliers ranked 24th in rebounding in the NBA, the Nuggets finished 13th.

The Nuggets and the Cavaliers were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 10.5 and 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.

The Cavaliers were the 24th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Nuggets finished seventh.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic scored 26.4 points, grabbed 10.8 rebounds and distributed 8.3 assists per game last season.

Michael Porter Jr. hit an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Jokic and Porter were defensive standouts last season, with Jokic averaging 1.3 steals per game and Porter collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch