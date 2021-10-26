Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

    • October 26, 2021
    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 22, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrate defeating the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 22, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrate defeating the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

    The Denver Nuggets (2-0) hit the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Nuggets

    Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Nuggets

    Nuggets vs Cavaliers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Nuggets

    -9.5

    220.5 points

    Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Cavaliers

    • Last year, the Nuggets averaged only 2.7 more points per game (115.1) than the Cavaliers gave up (112.4).
    • Denver had a 36-10 record last season when putting up more than 112.4 points.
    • Cleveland had a 19-23 record last season when allowing fewer than 115.1 points.
    • The Cavaliers averaged 6.3 fewer points per game last year (103.8) than the Nuggets allowed (110.1).
    • Cleveland put together a 14-5 record last season in games it scored more than 110.1 points.
    • Denver had a 21-1 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 103.8 points.
    • The Cavaliers ranked 24th in rebounding in the NBA, the Nuggets finished 13th.
    • The Nuggets and the Cavaliers were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 10.5 and 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.
    • The Cavaliers were the 24th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Nuggets finished seventh.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic scored 26.4 points, grabbed 10.8 rebounds and distributed 8.3 assists per game last season.
    • Michael Porter Jr. hit an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Jokic and Porter were defensive standouts last season, with Jokic averaging 1.3 steals per game and Porter collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Collin Sexton averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game last season.
    • Jarrett Allen grabbed 10.0 rebounds per game, while Ricky Rubio notched 6.4 assists per contest.
    • Darius Garland knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Rubio and Allen were defensive standouts last season, with Rubio averaging 1.4 steals per game and Allen collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    25
    2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers at Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

