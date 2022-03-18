Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) reach for a jump ball in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) reach for a jump ball in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (42-28) will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-30) after winning seven road games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 18, 2022. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Nuggets

  • Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Nuggets

  • The Nuggets score 7.4 more points per game (111.4) than the Cavaliers give up (104.0).
  • Denver is 35-13 when scoring more than 104.0 points.
  • Cleveland is 37-14 when giving up fewer than 111.4 points.
  • The Cavaliers' 107.0 points per game are just 1.5 fewer points than the 108.5 the Nuggets allow.
  • Cleveland has put together a 20-9 record in games it scores more than 108.5 points.
  • Denver is 21-5 when it gives up fewer than 107.0 points.
  • The Nuggets are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
  • Denver is 34-13 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Cavaliers are shooting 46.7% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 46.5% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
  • Cleveland is 23-11 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 26.0 points, pulling down 13.8 rebounds and dishing out 8.1 assists per game.
  • Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
  • The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • Darius Garland scores 21.2 points and tacks on 8.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cavaliers' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Jarrett Allen grabs 10.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.1 points per game and adds 1.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Garland knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
  • Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.7 per game.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/9/2022

Kings

W 106-100

Away

3/10/2022

Warriors

L 113-102

Home

3/12/2022

Raptors

L 127-115

Home

3/14/2022

76ers

W 114-110

Away

3/16/2022

Wizards

W 127-109

Away

3/18/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/20/2022

Celtics

-

Home

3/22/2022

Clippers

-

Home

3/24/2022

Suns

-

Home

3/26/2022

Thunder

-

Home

3/28/2022

Hornets

-

Away

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/8/2022

Pacers

W 127-124

Away

3/11/2022

Heat

L 117-105

Away

3/12/2022

Bulls

L 101-91

Away

3/14/2022

Clippers

W 120-111

Home

3/16/2022

76ers

L 118-114

Home

3/18/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

3/19/2022

Pistons

-

Home

3/21/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/24/2022

Raptors

-

Away

3/26/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/28/2022

Magic

-

Home

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Denver Nuggets at Cleveland Cavaliers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17910499
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Jets

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
USATSI_17884331
NBA

How to Watch Thunder at Heat

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball over Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at Rockets

By Nick Crain1 minute ago
USATSI_17887564
Lacrosse

How to Watch Colorado at Oregon in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
OREGON STATE WRESTLING
College Wrestling

How to Watch NCAA College Wrestling Championships

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_17890397
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Fairfield vs. Texas NCAA Women's First Round

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
imago1008252527h (1)
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Instituto vs. Quilmes

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
college soccer
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Independiente del Valle vs. Orense

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
USATSI_17909702
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Cavaliers

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy