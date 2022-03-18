How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (42-28) will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-30) after winning seven road games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 18, 2022. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Nuggets
- The Nuggets score 7.4 more points per game (111.4) than the Cavaliers give up (104.0).
- Denver is 35-13 when scoring more than 104.0 points.
- Cleveland is 37-14 when giving up fewer than 111.4 points.
- The Cavaliers' 107.0 points per game are just 1.5 fewer points than the 108.5 the Nuggets allow.
- Cleveland has put together a 20-9 record in games it scores more than 108.5 points.
- Denver is 21-5 when it gives up fewer than 107.0 points.
- The Nuggets are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- Denver is 34-13 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are shooting 46.7% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 46.5% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
- Cleveland is 23-11 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 26.0 points, pulling down 13.8 rebounds and dishing out 8.1 assists per game.
- Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Darius Garland scores 21.2 points and tacks on 8.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cavaliers' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Jarrett Allen grabs 10.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.1 points per game and adds 1.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
- Garland knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
- Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.7 per game.
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/9/2022
Kings
W 106-100
Away
3/10/2022
Warriors
L 113-102
Home
3/12/2022
Raptors
L 127-115
Home
3/14/2022
76ers
W 114-110
Away
3/16/2022
Wizards
W 127-109
Away
3/18/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
3/20/2022
Celtics
-
Home
3/22/2022
Clippers
-
Home
3/24/2022
Suns
-
Home
3/26/2022
Thunder
-
Home
3/28/2022
Hornets
-
Away
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/8/2022
Pacers
W 127-124
Away
3/11/2022
Heat
L 117-105
Away
3/12/2022
Bulls
L 101-91
Away
3/14/2022
Clippers
W 120-111
Home
3/16/2022
76ers
L 118-114
Home
3/18/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
3/19/2022
Pistons
-
Home
3/21/2022
Lakers
-
Home
3/24/2022
Raptors
-
Away
3/26/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/28/2022
Magic
-
Home