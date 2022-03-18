Mar 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) reach for a jump ball in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (42-28) will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-30) after winning seven road games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 18, 2022. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Nuggets

The Nuggets score 7.4 more points per game (111.4) than the Cavaliers give up (104.0).

Denver is 35-13 when scoring more than 104.0 points.

Cleveland is 37-14 when giving up fewer than 111.4 points.

The Cavaliers' 107.0 points per game are just 1.5 fewer points than the 108.5 the Nuggets allow.

Cleveland has put together a 20-9 record in games it scores more than 108.5 points.

Denver is 21-5 when it gives up fewer than 107.0 points.

The Nuggets are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

Denver is 34-13 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Cavaliers are shooting 46.7% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 46.5% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

Cleveland is 23-11 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 26.0 points, pulling down 13.8 rebounds and dishing out 8.1 assists per game.

Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland scores 21.2 points and tacks on 8.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cavaliers' leaderboards in those statistics.

Jarrett Allen grabs 10.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.1 points per game and adds 1.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.

Garland knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.

Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.7 per game.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/9/2022 Kings W 106-100 Away 3/10/2022 Warriors L 113-102 Home 3/12/2022 Raptors L 127-115 Home 3/14/2022 76ers W 114-110 Away 3/16/2022 Wizards W 127-109 Away 3/18/2022 Cavaliers - Away 3/20/2022 Celtics - Home 3/22/2022 Clippers - Home 3/24/2022 Suns - Home 3/26/2022 Thunder - Home 3/28/2022 Hornets - Away

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule