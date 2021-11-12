Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson (20) and forward Jerami Grant (9) watch a rebound alongside Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. (4) in the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

    Central Division opponents meet when the Cleveland Cavaliers (7-5) host the Detroit Pistons (2-8) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 12, 2021. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pistons

    • Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Pistons

    • The 105.0 points per game the Cavaliers put up are the same as the Pistons give up.
    • Cleveland has a 3-2 record when scoring more than 106.9 points.
    • Detroit is 2-3 when allowing fewer than 105.0 points.
    • The Pistons' 96.6 points per game are 7.7 fewer points than the 104.3 the Cavaliers allow.
    • Detroit has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 104.3 points.
    • Cleveland's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 96.6 points.
    • The Cavaliers make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.9%).
    • In games Cleveland shoots better than 47.9% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.
    • The Pistons have shot at a 39.8% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points less than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Cavaliers this season is Collin Sexton, who averages 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
    • Cleveland's leading rebounder is Jarrett Allen averaging 11.5 boards per game and its best passer is Darius Garland and his 7.2 assists per game.
    • Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Cleveland steals leader is Allen, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Evan Mobley, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant is at the top of the Pistons scoring leaderboard with 18.7 points per game. He also pulls down 5.0 rebounds and racks up 2.6 assists per game.
    • The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 7.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.4 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Cory Joseph with 3.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per game).
    • Grant is dependable from distance and leads the Pistons with 1.8 made threes per game.
    • Detroit's leader in steals is Kelly Olynyk with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Grant with 1.3 per game.

    Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/1/2021

    Hornets

    W 113-110

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 107-104

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Raptors

    W 102-101

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Knicks

    W 126-109

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Wizards

    L 97-94

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    Pistons Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Nets

    L 117-91

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Bucks

    L 117-89

    Home

    11/4/2021

    76ers

    L 109-98

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Nets

    L 96-90

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Rockets

    W 112-104

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

