Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) wait for a jump ball during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (13-45) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (35-23) after losing five home games in a row. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pistons

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Pistons

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -6 209 points

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Cavaliers

The Cavaliers put up 106.7 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 112.6 the Pistons allow.

Cleveland has a 15-4 record when scoring more than 112.6 points.

Detroit is 8-11 when giving up fewer than 106.7 points.

The Pistons average just 0.1 more points per game (102.6) than the Cavaliers give up (102.5).

When it scores more than 102.5 points, Detroit is 10-21.

Cleveland is 25-4 when it allows fewer than 102.6 points.

The Cavaliers are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 28th.

The Cavaliers grab 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Pistons average (10.9).

The Cavaliers are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank ninth.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who puts up 20.3 points per game to go with 8.0 assists.

Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 11.0 boards in each contest while scoring 16.2 points per game.

The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.

Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch