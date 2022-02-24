Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (13-45) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (35-23) after losing five home games in a row. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Live Stream: Available on fuboTV
Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Pistons
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cavaliers
-6
209 points
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Cavaliers
- The Cavaliers put up 106.7 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 112.6 the Pistons allow.
- Cleveland has a 15-4 record when scoring more than 112.6 points.
- Detroit is 8-11 when giving up fewer than 106.7 points.
- The Pistons average just 0.1 more points per game (102.6) than the Cavaliers give up (102.5).
- When it scores more than 102.5 points, Detroit is 10-21.
- Cleveland is 25-4 when it allows fewer than 102.6 points.
- The Cavaliers are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 28th.
- The Cavaliers grab 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Pistons average (10.9).
- The Cavaliers are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank ninth.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who puts up 20.3 points per game to go with 8.0 assists.
- Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 11.0 boards in each contest while scoring 16.2 points per game.
- The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
- Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Saddiq Bey is at the top of the Pistons scoring leaderboard with 15.9 points per game. He also pulls down 5.8 rebounds and racks up 2.8 assists per game.
- Isaiah Stewart puts up a stat line of 8.4 rebounds, 8.3 points and 1.1 assists per game for Detroit to take the top rebound spot on the team. Cade Cunningham has the top spot for assists with 5.2 per game, adding 15.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest.
- Bey is the top shooter from distance for the Pistons, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.
