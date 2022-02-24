Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) wait for a jump ball during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) wait for a jump ball during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (13-45) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (35-23) after losing five home games in a row. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pistons

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Pistons

Cavaliers vs Pistons Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Cavaliers

-6

209 points

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Cavaliers

  • The Cavaliers put up 106.7 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 112.6 the Pistons allow.
  • Cleveland has a 15-4 record when scoring more than 112.6 points.
  • Detroit is 8-11 when giving up fewer than 106.7 points.
  • The Pistons average just 0.1 more points per game (102.6) than the Cavaliers give up (102.5).
  • When it scores more than 102.5 points, Detroit is 10-21.
  • Cleveland is 25-4 when it allows fewer than 102.6 points.
  • The Cavaliers are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 28th.
  • The Cavaliers grab 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Pistons average (10.9).
  • The Cavaliers are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank ninth.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who puts up 20.3 points per game to go with 8.0 assists.
  • Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 11.0 boards in each contest while scoring 16.2 points per game.
  • The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
  • Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • Saddiq Bey is at the top of the Pistons scoring leaderboard with 15.9 points per game. He also pulls down 5.8 rebounds and racks up 2.8 assists per game.
  • Isaiah Stewart puts up a stat line of 8.4 rebounds, 8.3 points and 1.1 assists per game for Detroit to take the top rebound spot on the team. Cade Cunningham has the top spot for assists with 5.2 per game, adding 15.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest.
  • Bey is the top shooter from distance for the Pistons, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
  • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) controls the puck as St. Louis Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) defends during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 17, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates with the puck during overtime against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_17700223
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Bulls

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Dec 23, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USATSI_17501363
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies at Timberwolves

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) wait for a jump ball during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) wait for a jump ball during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy