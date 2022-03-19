Mar 17, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) drives the lane guarded by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) and guard Rodney McGruder (17) in the third quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (40-30) host the Detroit Pistons (19-51) in a matchup of Central Division rivals at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 19, 2022. This is the fourth matchup between the teams this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pistons

Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Pistons

The Cavaliers average 5.3 fewer points per game (107.1) than the Pistons allow (112.4).

Cleveland has an 18-7 record when scoring more than 112.4 points.

Detroit is 11-14 when giving up fewer than 107.1 points.

The Pistons score only 0.3 fewer points per game (103.9) than the Cavaliers give up (104.2).

Detroit has put together a 15-18 record in games it scores more than 104.2 points.

Cleveland is 28-6 when it allows fewer than 103.9 points.

This season, the Cavaliers have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Pistons' opponents have hit.

Cleveland is 19-9 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Pistons have shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points fewer than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

Detroit has put together a 12-14 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 21.3 points and distributing 8.4 assists.

Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 10.8 boards per game in addition to his 16.1 PPG average.

Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Garland and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Garland leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

The Pistons' Cade Cunningham puts up enough points (16.9 per game) and assists (5.3 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.5 rebounds, 8.3 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.

Saddiq Bey is the most prolific from deep for the Pistons, hitting 2.6 threes per game.

Detroit's leader in steals is Hamidou Diallo with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.

