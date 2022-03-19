Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 17, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) drives the lane guarded by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) and guard Rodney McGruder (17) in the third quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (40-30) host the Detroit Pistons (19-51) in a matchup of Central Division rivals at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 19, 2022. This is the fourth matchup between the teams this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pistons

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Pistons

  • The Cavaliers average 5.3 fewer points per game (107.1) than the Pistons allow (112.4).
  • Cleveland has an 18-7 record when scoring more than 112.4 points.
  • Detroit is 11-14 when giving up fewer than 107.1 points.
  • The Pistons score only 0.3 fewer points per game (103.9) than the Cavaliers give up (104.2).
  • Detroit has put together a 15-18 record in games it scores more than 104.2 points.
  • Cleveland is 28-6 when it allows fewer than 103.9 points.
  • This season, the Cavaliers have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Pistons' opponents have hit.
  • Cleveland is 19-9 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
  • The Pistons have shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points fewer than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.
  • Detroit has put together a 12-14 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 21.3 points and distributing 8.4 assists.
  • Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 10.8 boards per game in addition to his 16.1 PPG average.
  • Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Garland and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Garland leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • The Pistons' Cade Cunningham puts up enough points (16.9 per game) and assists (5.3 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
  • Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.5 rebounds, 8.3 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
  • Saddiq Bey is the most prolific from deep for the Pistons, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
  • Detroit's leader in steals is Hamidou Diallo with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/11/2022

Heat

L 117-105

Away

3/12/2022

Bulls

L 101-91

Away

3/14/2022

Clippers

W 120-111

Home

3/16/2022

76ers

L 118-114

Home

3/18/2022

Nuggets

W 119-116

Home

3/19/2022

Pistons

-

Home

3/21/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/24/2022

Raptors

-

Away

3/26/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/28/2022

Magic

-

Home

3/30/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/9/2022

Bulls

L 114-108

Home

3/11/2022

Celtics

L 114-103

Away

3/13/2022

Clippers

L 106-102

Home

3/15/2022

Heat

L 105-98

Away

3/17/2022

Magic

W 134-120

Away

3/19/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/21/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

3/23/2022

Hawks

-

Home

3/25/2022

Wizards

-

Home

3/27/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/29/2022

Nets

-

Away

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

