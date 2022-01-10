Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (29-9) take the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers (22-17) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Warriors

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Chase Center

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Warriors

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -8 215.5 points

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Cavaliers

The Warriors average 110.2 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 102.5 the Cavaliers give up.

When Golden State totals more than 102.5 points, it is 28-1.

When Cleveland gives up fewer than 110.2 points, it is 22-9.

The Cavaliers put up an average of 107.8 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 101.4 the Warriors give up to opponents.

Cleveland is 17-9 when it scores more than 101.4 points.

Golden State's record is 23-7 when it allows fewer than 107.8 points.

The Cavaliers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at seventh.

The Warriors' 9.6 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Cavaliers average per game (10.1).

The Warriors are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 18th.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.8 boards and distributes 7.6 assists per game to go with a 8.1 PPG scoring average.

Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who tallies 26.8 points a game in addition to his 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 5.1 threes per game.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch