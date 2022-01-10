Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (29-9) take the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers (22-17) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Chase Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Warriors
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Warriors
-8
215.5 points
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Cavaliers
- The Warriors average 110.2 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 102.5 the Cavaliers give up.
- When Golden State totals more than 102.5 points, it is 28-1.
- When Cleveland gives up fewer than 110.2 points, it is 22-9.
- The Cavaliers put up an average of 107.8 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 101.4 the Warriors give up to opponents.
- Cleveland is 17-9 when it scores more than 101.4 points.
- Golden State's record is 23-7 when it allows fewer than 107.8 points.
- The Cavaliers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at seventh.
- The Warriors' 9.6 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Cavaliers average per game (10.1).
- The Warriors are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 18th.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.8 boards and distributes 7.6 assists per game to go with a 8.1 PPG scoring average.
- Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who tallies 26.8 points a game in addition to his 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
- The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 5.1 threes per game.
- Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers' Darius Garland puts up enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (7.3 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Jarrett Allen's stat line of 10.8 rebounds, 17.0 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
- Garland is consistent from deep and leads the Cavaliers with 2.7 made threes per game.
- Cleveland's leader in steals is Ricky Rubio with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.8 per game.
