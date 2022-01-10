Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (29-9) take the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers (22-17) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Warriors

Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Warriors

Warriors vs Cavaliers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Warriors

-8

215.5 points

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Cavaliers

  • The Warriors average 110.2 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 102.5 the Cavaliers give up.
  • When Golden State totals more than 102.5 points, it is 28-1.
  • When Cleveland gives up fewer than 110.2 points, it is 22-9.
  • The Cavaliers put up an average of 107.8 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 101.4 the Warriors give up to opponents.
  • Cleveland is 17-9 when it scores more than 101.4 points.
  • Golden State's record is 23-7 when it allows fewer than 107.8 points.
  • The Cavaliers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at seventh.
  • The Warriors' 9.6 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Cavaliers average per game (10.1).
  • The Warriors are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 18th.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.8 boards and distributes 7.6 assists per game to go with a 8.1 PPG scoring average.
  • Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who tallies 26.8 points a game in addition to his 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
  • The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 5.1 threes per game.
  • Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • The Cavaliers' Darius Garland puts up enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (7.3 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Jarrett Allen's stat line of 10.8 rebounds, 17.0 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Garland is consistent from deep and leads the Cavaliers with 2.7 made threes per game.
  • Cleveland's leader in steals is Ricky Rubio with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.8 per game.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 4, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) is defended by Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers

31 minutes ago
Jan 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) dunks for a basket in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

31 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrate against the Denver Broncos in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

41 minutes ago
Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates after a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

41 minutes ago
Jan 7, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball between the Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) and forward Jeff Green (32) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Kings at Trail Blazers

1 hour ago
Jan 7, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball between the Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) and forward Jeff Green (32) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy