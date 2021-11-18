Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Nov 17, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) is guarded by Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-7) face the Golden State Warriors (12-2) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Thursday, November 18, 2021. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Warriors

Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Thursday, November 18, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Warriors

The Warriors average 115.2 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 101.6 the Cavaliers allow.

When Golden State scores more than 101.6 points, it is 12-1.

Cleveland has a 9-5 record when allowing fewer than 115.2 points.

The Cavaliers put up only 0.9 more points per game (102.5) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (101.6).

Cleveland has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 101.6 points.

Golden State's record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 102.5 points.

This season, the Warriors have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have hit.

In games Golden State shoots higher than 44.3% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.

The Cavaliers are shooting 44.9% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 42.3% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Cleveland has a 6-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.3% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who grabs 7.9 rebounds and distributes 7.1 assists per game along with scoring 8.4 points per contest.

Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 28.7 per game to go with 6.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 5.4 per contest.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The Cavaliers' Darius Garland racks up enough points (17.3 per game) and assists (6.6 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Jarrett Allen grabs 10.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.2 points per game and adds 1.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.

Garland is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Cavaliers, hitting 2.6 threes per game.

Garland (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/8/2021 Hawks W 127-113 Home 11/10/2021 Timberwolves W 123-110 Home 11/12/2021 Bulls W 119-93 Home 11/14/2021 Hornets L 106-102 Away 11/16/2021 Nets W 117-99 Away 11/18/2021 Cavaliers - Away 11/19/2021 Pistons - Away 11/21/2021 Raptors - Home 11/24/2021 76ers - Home 11/26/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 11/28/2021 Clippers - Away

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule