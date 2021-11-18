Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 17, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) is guarded by Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-7) face the Golden State Warriors (12-2) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Thursday, November 18, 2021. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Warriors

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Warriors

    • The Warriors average 115.2 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 101.6 the Cavaliers allow.
    • When Golden State scores more than 101.6 points, it is 12-1.
    • Cleveland has a 9-5 record when allowing fewer than 115.2 points.
    • The Cavaliers put up only 0.9 more points per game (102.5) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (101.6).
    • Cleveland has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 101.6 points.
    • Golden State's record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 102.5 points.
    • This season, the Warriors have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have hit.
    • In games Golden State shoots higher than 44.3% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.
    • The Cavaliers are shooting 44.9% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 42.3% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.
    • This season, Cleveland has a 6-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.3% from the field.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who grabs 7.9 rebounds and distributes 7.1 assists per game along with scoring 8.4 points per contest.
    • Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 28.7 per game to go with 6.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists.
    • Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 5.4 per contest.
    • Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • The Cavaliers' Darius Garland racks up enough points (17.3 per game) and assists (6.6 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
    • Jarrett Allen grabs 10.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.2 points per game and adds 1.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
    • Garland is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Cavaliers, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
    • Garland (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Warriors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/8/2021

    Hawks

    W 127-113

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 123-110

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Bulls

    W 119-93

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Hornets

    L 106-102

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Nets

    W 117-99

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Wizards

    L 97-94

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Pistons

    W 98-78

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Celtics

    W 91-89

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Celtics

    L 98-92

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Nets

    L 109-99

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

