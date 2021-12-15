Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-12) aim to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (9-18) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Rockets
- The Cavaliers score 6.6 fewer points per game (106.0) than the Rockets give up (112.6).
- Cleveland has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 112.6 points.
- Houston has a 3-4 record when giving up fewer than 106.0 points.
- The Rockets average 5.0 more points per game (106.9) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (101.9).
- When it scores more than 101.9 points, Houston is 9-9.
- Cleveland has a 15-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.9 points.
- This season, the Cavaliers have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Rockets' opponents have hit.
- Cleveland has a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
- The Rockets are shooting 44.8% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 44.3% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.
- Houston has put together an 8-7 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 18.9 points and dishes out 7.5 assists per game.
- Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.1 boards in each contest while scoring 17.3 points per game.
- Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood sits on top of the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 16.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.
- Houston's assist leader is Jae'Sean Tate with 3.1 per game. He also records 12.0 points per game and adds 5.9 rebounds per game.
- Eric Gordon is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Rockets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 1.0 per game.
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/6/2021
Bucks
L 112-104
Away
12/8/2021
Bulls
W 115-92
Home
12/10/2021
Timberwolves
W 123-106
Away
12/11/2021
Kings
W 117-103
Home
12/13/2021
Heat
W 105-94
Home
12/15/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/18/2021
Bucks
-
Away
12/19/2021
Hawks
-
Away
12/22/2021
Celtics
-
Away
12/26/2021
Raptors
-
Home
12/28/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Pelicans
W 118-108
Home
12/8/2021
Nets
W 114-104
Home
12/10/2021
Bucks
L 123-114
Home
12/11/2021
Grizzlies
L 113-106
Away
12/13/2021
Hawks
W 132-126
Away
12/15/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
12/16/2021
Knicks
-
Home
12/18/2021
Pistons
-
Away
12/20/2021
Bulls
-
Away
12/22/2021
Bucks
-
Away
12/23/2021
Pacers
-
Away