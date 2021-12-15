Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Dec 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) defends Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-12) aim to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (9-18) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Rockets

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Rockets

The Cavaliers score 6.6 fewer points per game (106.0) than the Rockets give up (112.6).

Cleveland has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 112.6 points.

Houston has a 3-4 record when giving up fewer than 106.0 points.

The Rockets average 5.0 more points per game (106.9) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (101.9).

When it scores more than 101.9 points, Houston is 9-9.

Cleveland has a 15-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.9 points.

This season, the Cavaliers have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Rockets' opponents have hit.

Cleveland has a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Rockets are shooting 44.8% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 44.3% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

Houston has put together an 8-7 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 18.9 points and dishes out 7.5 assists per game.

Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.1 boards in each contest while scoring 17.3 points per game.

Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood sits on top of the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 16.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

Houston's assist leader is Jae'Sean Tate with 3.1 per game. He also records 12.0 points per game and adds 5.9 rebounds per game.

Eric Gordon is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Rockets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 1.0 per game.

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/6/2021 Bucks L 112-104 Away 12/8/2021 Bulls W 115-92 Home 12/10/2021 Timberwolves W 123-106 Away 12/11/2021 Kings W 117-103 Home 12/13/2021 Heat W 105-94 Home 12/15/2021 Rockets - Home 12/18/2021 Bucks - Away 12/19/2021 Hawks - Away 12/22/2021 Celtics - Away 12/26/2021 Raptors - Home 12/28/2021 Pelicans - Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule