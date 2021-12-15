Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) defends Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-12) aim to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (9-18) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Rockets

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Rockets

    • The Cavaliers score 6.6 fewer points per game (106.0) than the Rockets give up (112.6).
    • Cleveland has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 112.6 points.
    • Houston has a 3-4 record when giving up fewer than 106.0 points.
    • The Rockets average 5.0 more points per game (106.9) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (101.9).
    • When it scores more than 101.9 points, Houston is 9-9.
    • Cleveland has a 15-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.9 points.
    • This season, the Cavaliers have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Rockets' opponents have hit.
    • Cleveland has a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
    • The Rockets are shooting 44.8% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 44.3% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.
    • Houston has put together an 8-7 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 18.9 points and dishes out 7.5 assists per game.
    • Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.1 boards in each contest while scoring 17.3 points per game.
    • Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
    • Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood sits on top of the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 16.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.
    • Houston's assist leader is Jae'Sean Tate with 3.1 per game. He also records 12.0 points per game and adds 5.9 rebounds per game.
    • Eric Gordon is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Rockets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
    • Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 1.0 per game.

    Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

    12/6/2021

    Bucks

    L 112-104

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Bulls

    W 115-92

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 123-106

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Kings

    W 117-103

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Heat

    W 105-94

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    12/5/2021

    Pelicans

    W 118-108

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Nets

    W 114-104

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Bucks

    L 123-114

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 113-106

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Hawks

    W 132-126

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Cleveland Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
