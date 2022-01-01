Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15) take a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Indiana Pacers (14-21), who have lost three straight as well. The contest begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Pacers
- The 107.4 points per game the Cavaliers put up are only .
- Cleveland has an 11-6 record when putting up more than 107.4 points.
- When Indiana allows fewer than 107.4 points, it is 10-7.
- The Pacers put up an average of 107.8 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 101.8 the Cavaliers allow.
- Indiana has put together a 13-11 record in games it scores more than 101.8 points.
- Cleveland's record is 18-4 when it gives up fewer than 107.8 points.
- This season, the Cavaliers have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Pacers' opponents have hit.
- Cleveland is 13-3 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Pacers' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (44.2%).
- Indiana has put together a 13-9 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.2% from the field.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.5 points and distributing 7.3 assists.
- Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 10.4 boards per game in addition to his 16.2 PPG average.
- Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- Garland and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Garland leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Malcolm Brogdon's points (19.0 per game) and assists (6.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pacers' leaderboards.
- Domantas Sabonis is at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard with 11.6 rebounds per game. He also racks up 17.4 points and adds 4.1 assists per game.
- Justin Holiday makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pacers.
- Sabonis (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Myles Turner (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Celtics
L 111-101
Away
12/26/2021
Raptors
W 144-99
Home
12/28/2021
Pelicans
L 108-104
Away
12/30/2021
Wizards
L 110-93
Away
12/31/2021
Hawks
L 121-118
Home
1/2/2022
Pacers
-
Home
1/4/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
1/7/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
1/9/2022
Warriors
-
Away
1/10/2022
Kings
-
Away
1/12/2022
Jazz
-
Away
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/21/2021
Heat
L 125-96
Away
12/23/2021
Rockets
W 118-106
Home
12/26/2021
Bulls
L 113-105
Away
12/29/2021
Hornets
L 116-108
Home
12/31/2021
Bulls
L 108-106
Home
1/2/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
1/4/2022
Knicks
-
Away
1/5/2022
Nets
-
Home
1/8/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/10/2022
Celtics
-
Away
1/12/2022
Celtics
-
Home