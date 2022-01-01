Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 18, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center DeMarcus Cousins (15) drives between Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) and center Jarrett Allen (31) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15) take a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Indiana Pacers (14-21), who have lost three straight as well. The contest begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pacers

    Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Pacers

    • The 107.4 points per game the Cavaliers put up are only .
    • Cleveland has an 11-6 record when putting up more than 107.4 points.
    • When Indiana allows fewer than 107.4 points, it is 10-7.
    • The Pacers put up an average of 107.8 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 101.8 the Cavaliers allow.
    • Indiana has put together a 13-11 record in games it scores more than 101.8 points.
    • Cleveland's record is 18-4 when it gives up fewer than 107.8 points.
    • This season, the Cavaliers have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Pacers' opponents have hit.
    • Cleveland is 13-3 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
    • The Pacers' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (44.2%).
    • Indiana has put together a 13-9 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.2% from the field.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.5 points and distributing 7.3 assists.
    • Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 10.4 boards per game in addition to his 16.2 PPG average.
    • Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
    • Garland and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Garland leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • Malcolm Brogdon's points (19.0 per game) and assists (6.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pacers' leaderboards.
    • Domantas Sabonis is at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard with 11.6 rebounds per game. He also racks up 17.4 points and adds 4.1 assists per game.
    • Justin Holiday makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pacers.
    • Sabonis (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Myles Turner (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/22/2021

    Celtics

    L 111-101

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Raptors

    W 144-99

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Pelicans

    L 108-104

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Wizards

    L 110-93

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Hawks

    L 121-118

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    1/10/2022

    Kings

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    Pacers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/21/2021

    Heat

    L 125-96

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Rockets

    W 118-106

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Bulls

    L 113-105

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Hornets

    L 116-108

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Bulls

    L 108-106

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Nets

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    1/10/2022

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

