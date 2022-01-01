Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Dec 18, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center DeMarcus Cousins (15) drives between Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) and center Jarrett Allen (31) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15) take a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Indiana Pacers (14-21), who have lost three straight as well. The contest begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pacers

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Pacers

The 107.4 points per game the Cavaliers put up are the team's average.

Cleveland has an 11-6 record when putting up more than 107.4 points.

When Indiana allows fewer than 107.4 points, it is 10-7.

The Pacers put up an average of 107.8 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 101.8 the Cavaliers allow.

Indiana has put together a 13-11 record in games it scores more than 101.8 points.

Cleveland's record is 18-4 when it gives up fewer than 107.8 points.

This season, the Cavaliers have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Pacers' opponents have hit.

Cleveland is 13-3 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Pacers' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (44.2%).

Indiana has put together a 13-9 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.2% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.5 points and distributing 7.3 assists.

Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 10.4 boards per game in addition to his 16.2 PPG average.

Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Garland and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Garland leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Malcolm Brogdon's points (19.0 per game) and assists (6.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pacers' leaderboards.

Domantas Sabonis is at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard with 11.6 rebounds per game. He also racks up 17.4 points and adds 4.1 assists per game.

Justin Holiday makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pacers.

Sabonis (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Myles Turner (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/22/2021 Celtics L 111-101 Away 12/26/2021 Raptors W 144-99 Home 12/28/2021 Pelicans L 108-104 Away 12/30/2021 Wizards L 110-93 Away 12/31/2021 Hawks L 121-118 Home 1/2/2022 Pacers - Home 1/4/2022 Grizzlies - Home 1/7/2022 Trail Blazers - Away 1/9/2022 Warriors - Away 1/10/2022 Kings - Away 1/12/2022 Jazz - Away

