The Cleveland Cavaliers (36-27) will try to end a four-game road slide when they square off against the Indiana Pacers (22-43) on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pacers

Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Cavaliers

The 109.9 points per game the Pacers average are 6.6 more points than the Cavaliers give up (103.3).

Indiana has a 20-26 record when putting up more than 103.3 points.

Cleveland has a 35-10 record when allowing fewer than 109.9 points.

The Cavaliers score an average of 106.7 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 112.3 the Pacers allow to opponents.

Cleveland is 15-6 when it scores more than 112.3 points.

Indiana's record is 11-10 when it allows fewer than 106.7 points.

The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 12th.

The Pacers average 11.2 offensive boards per game, more than the Cavaliers by 1.0 rebound per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Chris Duarte leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 13.3 points and distributing 2.2 assists.

Oshae Brissett is Indiana's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 4.9 boards in each contest while scoring 7.5 points per game.

Duarte makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.

Duarte is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Brissett leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch