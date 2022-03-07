Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) passes the ball over Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) in the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (36-27) will try to end a four-game road slide when they square off against the Indiana Pacers (22-43) on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pacers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Cavaliers

  • The 109.9 points per game the Pacers average are 6.6 more points than the Cavaliers give up (103.3).
  • Indiana has a 20-26 record when putting up more than 103.3 points.
  • Cleveland has a 35-10 record when allowing fewer than 109.9 points.
  • The Cavaliers score an average of 106.7 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 112.3 the Pacers allow to opponents.
  • Cleveland is 15-6 when it scores more than 112.3 points.
  • Indiana's record is 11-10 when it allows fewer than 106.7 points.
  • The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 12th.
  • The Pacers average 11.2 offensive boards per game, more than the Cavaliers by 1.0 rebound per contest.
  • The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at seventh.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Chris Duarte leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 13.3 points and distributing 2.2 assists.
  • Oshae Brissett is Indiana's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 4.9 boards in each contest while scoring 7.5 points per game.
  • Duarte makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
  • Duarte is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Brissett leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • The Cavaliers' Darius Garland racks up enough points (20.2 per game) and assists (7.9 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
  • Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 10.7 rebounds per game. He also notches 16.0 points and tacks on 1.6 assists per game.
  • Garland averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
  • Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley (1.6 per game).

How To Watch

March
8
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

