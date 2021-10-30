Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-2) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (2-3) on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Staples Center. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Friday, October 29, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Staples Center
Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Lakers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Lakers
-7.5
221.5 points
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Cavaliers
- The 116.0 points per game the Lakers put up are 12.8 more points than the Cavaliers allow (103.2).
- Los Angeles has a 2-3 record when putting up more than 103.2 points.
- Cleveland has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 116.0 points.
- The Cavaliers score an average of 105.0 points per game, 14.6 fewer points than the 119.6 the Lakers allow.
- The Lakers are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 14th.
- The Lakers average 9 offensive boards per game, 1.2 rebounds fewer than the Cavaliers.
- The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 24th.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The Lakers leader in points and rebounds is Anthony Davis, who scores 28.4 points and pulls down 11.6 rebounds per game.
- Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 9.4 assists per game to go with his 17.8 PPG scoring average.
- The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
- Westbrook is Los Angeles' leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Davis leads them in blocks with 2.4 per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Collin Sexton is the top scorer for the Cavaliers with 20.4 points per game. He also adds 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game to his stats.
- The Cleveland leaders in rebounding and assists are Jarrett Allen with 9.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 14.4 points and 1.0 assist per game) and Ricky Rubio with 7.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game).
- Rubio is consistent from three-point range and leads the Cavaliers with 1.8 made threes per game.
- Lauri Markkanen (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.
