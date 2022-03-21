How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (41-30) face the Los Angeles Lakers (30-41) on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Lakers
- The 107.2 points per game the Cavaliers put up are 6.8 fewer points than the Lakers give up (114.0).
- Cleveland is 13-6 when scoring more than 114.0 points.
- When Los Angeles allows fewer than 107.2 points, it is 16-8.
- The Lakers' 111.2 points per game are 7.0 more points than the 104.2 the Cavaliers allow.
- When it scores more than 104.2 points, Los Angeles is 27-23.
- Cleveland is 38-14 when it gives up fewer than 111.2 points.
- The Cavaliers make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
- Cleveland is 24-11 when it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.
- The Lakers have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points above the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.
- Los Angeles has compiled a 25-22 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.8% from the field.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 21.3 points and dishes out 8.5 assists per game.
- Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 10.8 boards in each contest while scoring 16.1 points per game.
- The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
- Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Lakers Players to Watch
- LeBron James holds the top spot on the Lakers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 29.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
- Russell Westbrook records more assists than any other Los Angeles player with 7.1 per game. He also scores 18.0 points and grabs 7.5 rebounds per game.
- James hits 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lakers.
- James' steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (1.1 blocks per game) lead Los Angeles on defense.
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/12/2022
Bulls
L 101-91
Away
3/14/2022
Clippers
W 120-111
Home
3/16/2022
76ers
L 118-114
Home
3/18/2022
Nuggets
W 119-116
Home
3/19/2022
Pistons
W 113-109
Home
3/21/2022
Lakers
-
Home
3/24/2022
Raptors
-
Away
3/26/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/28/2022
Magic
-
Home
3/30/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
3/31/2022
Hawks
-
Away
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/13/2022
Suns
L 140-111
Away
3/14/2022
Raptors
L 114-103
Home
3/16/2022
Timberwolves
L 124-104
Away
3/18/2022
Raptors
W 128-123
Away
3/19/2022
Wizards
L 127-119
Away
3/21/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
3/23/2022
76ers
-
Home
3/27/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/29/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
3/31/2022
Jazz
-
Away
4/1/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
