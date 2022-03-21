Mar 19, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket between Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (41-30) face the Los Angeles Lakers (30-41) on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Lakers

Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022

Monday, March 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Lakers

The 107.2 points per game the Cavaliers put up are 6.8 fewer points than the Lakers give up (114.0).

Cleveland is 13-6 when scoring more than 114.0 points.

When Los Angeles allows fewer than 107.2 points, it is 16-8.

The Lakers' 111.2 points per game are 7.0 more points than the 104.2 the Cavaliers allow.

When it scores more than 104.2 points, Los Angeles is 27-23.

Cleveland is 38-14 when it gives up fewer than 111.2 points.

The Cavaliers make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

Cleveland is 24-11 when it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.

The Lakers have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points above the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

Los Angeles has compiled a 25-22 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.8% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 21.3 points and dishes out 8.5 assists per game.

Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 10.8 boards in each contest while scoring 16.1 points per game.

The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.

Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

LeBron James holds the top spot on the Lakers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 29.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Russell Westbrook records more assists than any other Los Angeles player with 7.1 per game. He also scores 18.0 points and grabs 7.5 rebounds per game.

James hits 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lakers.

James' steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (1.1 blocks per game) lead Los Angeles on defense.

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/12/2022 Bulls L 101-91 Away 3/14/2022 Clippers W 120-111 Home 3/16/2022 76ers L 118-114 Home 3/18/2022 Nuggets W 119-116 Home 3/19/2022 Pistons W 113-109 Home 3/21/2022 Lakers - Home 3/24/2022 Raptors - Away 3/26/2022 Bulls - Home 3/28/2022 Magic - Home 3/30/2022 Mavericks - Home 3/31/2022 Hawks - Away

