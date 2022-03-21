Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket between Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (41-30) face the Los Angeles Lakers (30-41) on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Lakers

  • Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
  Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Lakers

  • The 107.2 points per game the Cavaliers put up are 6.8 fewer points than the Lakers give up (114.0).
  • Cleveland is 13-6 when scoring more than 114.0 points.
  • When Los Angeles allows fewer than 107.2 points, it is 16-8.
  • The Lakers' 111.2 points per game are 7.0 more points than the 104.2 the Cavaliers allow.
  • When it scores more than 104.2 points, Los Angeles is 27-23.
  • Cleveland is 38-14 when it gives up fewer than 111.2 points.
  • The Cavaliers make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
  • Cleveland is 24-11 when it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.
  • The Lakers have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points above the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.
  • Los Angeles has compiled a 25-22 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.8% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 21.3 points and dishes out 8.5 assists per game.
  • Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 10.8 boards in each contest while scoring 16.1 points per game.
  • The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
  • Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • LeBron James holds the top spot on the Lakers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 29.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
  • Russell Westbrook records more assists than any other Los Angeles player with 7.1 per game. He also scores 18.0 points and grabs 7.5 rebounds per game.
  • James hits 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lakers.
  • James' steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (1.1 blocks per game) lead Los Angeles on defense.

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/12/2022

Bulls

L 101-91

Away

3/14/2022

Clippers

W 120-111

Home

3/16/2022

76ers

L 118-114

Home

3/18/2022

Nuggets

W 119-116

Home

3/19/2022

Pistons

W 113-109

Home

3/21/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/24/2022

Raptors

-

Away

3/26/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/28/2022

Magic

-

Home

3/30/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

3/31/2022

Hawks

-

Away

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/13/2022

Suns

L 140-111

Away

3/14/2022

Raptors

L 114-103

Home

3/16/2022

Timberwolves

L 124-104

Away

3/18/2022

Raptors

W 128-123

Away

3/19/2022

Wizards

L 127-119

Away

3/21/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/23/2022

76ers

-

Home

3/27/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/29/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

3/31/2022

Jazz

-

Away

4/1/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

How To Watch

March
21
2022

Los Angeles Lakers at Cleveland Cavaliers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

