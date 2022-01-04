Skip to main content
    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) grabs a rebound in between Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson (6) and guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    The Memphis Grizzlies (23-14) hope to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (21-16) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies

    • Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies

    • The 107.7 points per game the Cavaliers score are the same as the Grizzlies allow.
    • Cleveland is 11-5 when scoring more than 108.2 points.
    • Memphis is 18-3 when giving up fewer than 107.7 points.
    • The Grizzlies score 8.7 more points per game (111.1) than the Cavaliers give up (102.4).
    • When it scores more than 102.4 points, Memphis is 22-5.
    • Cleveland has a 21-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.1 points.
    • The Cavaliers are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
    • Cleveland has a 15-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
    • The Grizzlies' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is one percentage point higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (44.2%).
    • Memphis has put together an 18-2 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.2% from the field.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who puts up 19.5 points per game to go with 7.3 assists.
    • Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, grabbing 10.7 boards per game while also scoring 17 points a contest.
    • Kevin Love leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Cleveland steals leader is Garland, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Evan Mobley, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • Desmond Bane is at the top of the Grizzlies scoring leaderboard with 16.8 points per game. He also pulls down 4.2 rebounds and averages 2.2 assists per game.
    • Memphis' leader in rebounds is Steven Adams with 8.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyus Jones with four per game.
    • Bane is the top shooter from deep for the Grizzlies, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
    • Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. with 1.8 per game.

    Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/26/2021

    Raptors

    W 144-99

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Pelicans

    L 108-104

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Wizards

    L 110-93

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Hawks

    L 121-118

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Pacers

    W 108-104

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    1/10/2022

    Kings

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    1/14/2022

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/26/2021

    Kings

    W 127-102

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Suns

    W 114-113

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Lakers

    W 104-99

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Spurs

    W 118-105

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Nets

    W 118-104

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

