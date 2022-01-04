How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (23-14) hope to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (21-16) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies
- The 107.7 points per game the Cavaliers score are the same as the Grizzlies allow.
- Cleveland is 11-5 when scoring more than 108.2 points.
- Memphis is 18-3 when giving up fewer than 107.7 points.
- The Grizzlies score 8.7 more points per game (111.1) than the Cavaliers give up (102.4).
- When it scores more than 102.4 points, Memphis is 22-5.
- Cleveland has a 21-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.1 points.
- The Cavaliers are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- Cleveland has a 15-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
- The Grizzlies' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is one percentage point higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (44.2%).
- Memphis has put together an 18-2 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.2% from the field.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who puts up 19.5 points per game to go with 7.3 assists.
- Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, grabbing 10.7 boards per game while also scoring 17 points a contest.
- Kevin Love leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Cleveland steals leader is Garland, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Evan Mobley, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane is at the top of the Grizzlies scoring leaderboard with 16.8 points per game. He also pulls down 4.2 rebounds and averages 2.2 assists per game.
- Memphis' leader in rebounds is Steven Adams with 8.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyus Jones with four per game.
- Bane is the top shooter from deep for the Grizzlies, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. with 1.8 per game.
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/26/2021
Raptors
W 144-99
Home
12/28/2021
Pelicans
L 108-104
Away
12/30/2021
Wizards
L 110-93
Away
12/31/2021
Hawks
L 121-118
Home
1/2/2022
Pacers
W 108-104
Home
1/4/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
1/7/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
1/9/2022
Warriors
-
Away
1/10/2022
Kings
-
Away
1/12/2022
Jazz
-
Away
1/14/2022
Spurs
-
Away
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/26/2021
Kings
W 127-102
Away
12/27/2021
Suns
W 114-113
Away
12/29/2021
Lakers
W 104-99
Home
12/31/2021
Spurs
W 118-105
Home
1/3/2022
Nets
W 118-104
Away
1/4/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
1/6/2022
Pistons
-
Home
1/8/2022
Clippers
-
Away
1/9/2022
Lakers
-
Away
1/11/2022
Warriors
-
Home
1/13/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home