The Memphis Grizzlies (23-14) hope to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (21-16) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies

The 107.7 points per game the Cavaliers score are the same as the Grizzlies allow.

Cleveland is 11-5 when scoring more than 108.2 points.

Memphis is 18-3 when giving up fewer than 107.7 points.

The Grizzlies score 8.7 more points per game (111.1) than the Cavaliers give up (102.4).

When it scores more than 102.4 points, Memphis is 22-5.

Cleveland has a 21-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.1 points.

The Cavaliers are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Cleveland has a 15-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Grizzlies' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is one percentage point higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (44.2%).

Memphis has put together an 18-2 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.2% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who puts up 19.5 points per game to go with 7.3 assists.

Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, grabbing 10.7 boards per game while also scoring 17 points a contest.

Kevin Love leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Cleveland steals leader is Garland, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Evan Mobley, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane is at the top of the Grizzlies scoring leaderboard with 16.8 points per game. He also pulls down 4.2 rebounds and averages 2.2 assists per game.

Memphis' leader in rebounds is Steven Adams with 8.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyus Jones with four per game.

Bane is the top shooter from deep for the Grizzlies, hitting 2.7 threes per game.

Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. with 1.8 per game.

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/26/2021 Raptors W 144-99 Home 12/28/2021 Pelicans L 108-104 Away 12/30/2021 Wizards L 110-93 Away 12/31/2021 Hawks L 121-118 Home 1/2/2022 Pacers W 108-104 Home 1/4/2022 Grizzlies - Home 1/7/2022 Trail Blazers - Away 1/9/2022 Warriors - Away 1/10/2022 Kings - Away 1/12/2022 Jazz - Away 1/14/2022 Spurs - Away

