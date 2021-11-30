Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Nov 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) and guard DeAndre' Bembry (95) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (13-8) go up against the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-10) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena

Key Stats for Heat vs. Cavaliers

The Heat put up 6.2 more points per game (108.8) than the Cavaliers give up (102.6).

When Miami scores more than 102.6 points, it is 12-3.

Cleveland has a 9-4 record when allowing fewer than 108.8 points.

The Cavaliers' 103.6 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 103.3 the Heat allow.

Cleveland has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 103.3 points.

Miami is 9-3 when it allows fewer than 103.6 points.

The Heat are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 20th.

The Heat pull down 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.2 more rebounds than the Cavaliers average (10.4).

The Cavaliers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at ninth.

Heat Players to Watch

The Heat scoring leader is Jimmy Butler, who averages 23.6 per contest to go with 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Bam Adebayo leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 10.2 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.7 in each contest.

Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Butler and Caleb Martin lead Miami on the defensive end, with Butler leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Martin in blocks averaging 0.4 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch